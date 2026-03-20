The man with the most teeth in the world has 42: the Guinness World Records record by Prathab Muniandy

The man with the most teeth in the world has 42, 10 more than the average.



Among the many Guinness World Records linked to the human body – from the woman with the longest hair to the tallest man in history – there is also one that concerns the smile: Prathab Muniandy it’s thereman with the most teeth in the worldin total 42, or 10 more compared to average of other human beings.

The most peculiar aspect of this story is that Muniandy, Malaysian citizen who works as an engineer in the oil industry, he noticed of this particularity only in 2021, when he was over 30 years old: as reported on the official Guinness World Records page, he realized he had more teeth than others during a family event.

At that point, he and his relatives would realize they had a total 38 teeth: the subsequent dental panoramic would then confirm the presence of another 4 teeth ready to erupt. His story was verified in 2023, when two more dental visits confirmed the presence of 42 teeth total.

Prathab Muniandy, the man with the most teeth in the world. Credit: Guinness World Records



Fortunately, the 10 extra teeth did not cause any particular problems and, for this reason, they were not removed from him: Muniandyin fact, holds the record as the man with the greatest number of teeth that everyone still has. The women’s record, however, is in the hands of Kalpana Balanan Indian woman who owns 38.

Prathab Muniandy’s dental overview, where it is possible to glimpse the presence of a greater number of teeth, both on the upper and lower arches. Credit: Guinness World Records



But how is that possible Prathab Muniandy does he have that many teeth? It is a defined condition “hyperdontia” which, as highlighted in this scientific study, is one of the most frequent dental anomalies, characterized by teeth in excess of the normal number (defined as “supernumerary teeth“) which can be present in both the maxillary and mandibular arches.