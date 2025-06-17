The mathematical bridge that is on without nails or bolts

AtCambridge University There is a wooden bridge called “Mathematical bridge“Although there is a thick documentation on its history, over the centuries it has been the protagonist of numerous legends. The most famous of these tells, without any source that certifies it, that it was built by Newton person without the help of screws or bolts. But can a bridge really be built without screws or bolts? Perhaps the answer is located in Japan.

The legend of Newton’s mathematical bridge without screws or bolts

The scientist Isaac Newtoneven before turning 26, made formidable discoveries: he conceived a method to treat the physical quantities subject to minimal variations (infinitesimal calculation), including all bodies with mass attracts (law of universal gravitation) and laid the foundations to study the motion of the bodies (classical mechanics). Therefore, if someone said that according to a legend Newton created a wooden bridge in Cambridge without screws or boltsone could safely think that the thing is plausible.

The myth It also tells that years after its realization by Newton, due to his deterioration, it was necessary to reconstruct it. However, not knowing the mysterious technique that Newton had used to design him, it was necessary to recreate it with the use of screws and bolts. But what’s true in this whole story? The answer is: absolutely nothing! What leaves us perplexed is that the documentation on the history of the bridge is wide and detailed. Despite this, many have built legends that are not based on any certain data.

The Mathematical Bridge highlighted the tangent axes to its underlying arch. Credit: cmglee



In fact, the bridge was Built in 1749while Newton died in 1727 and there is no evidence of his possible involvement in the work. More precisely, It was designed in 1748 by William Etheridge (1709-76) and was then built in 1749 by James Essex the young man (1722-84). Subsequently, it was repaired in 1866 and reconstructed with the same project in 1905.

The photographic report dating back to 1850, therefore preceding the works, clearly shows the fixing elements to the joints. Among the other legends it would even seem that the bridge is inspired by a work by Leonardo da Vinci, but there is no evidence in this regard. The scholars asked themselves as it was possible that around a bridge with so many historical documents, a vortex of voices could have been created without any foundation, but despite the search on how these stories were born, it was not possible to determine their origin.

But are there really wooden bridges built without screws or bolts?

Even if that of the Newton bridge remains a legend, theExistence of bridges without screws or bolts It is possible!

In Japan There is an art called Kigumi Which consists in incorporating wooden components in order to create objects. Through this practice everything has been created: by small objects (furniture, containers, etc …) up to real homes. One of the most incredible applications of this technique is thel bridge kintaikyō, located in the city of Iwakumiin the prefecture of Yamaguchi. Its structure was Made in 1673 through the Kigumi technique. To ensure certain safety, straps were also used to tie the beams together. The work was then destroyed in 1950 by a typhoon and later reconstructed through screws and bolts. The similarities with the legend of the Newton bridge are certainly many.

Kintaikyo bridge in Iwakuni, Japan, on the Nishiki river



A certain thing related to the practice of kigumi is his complexity. Through the vision of the final work, it is not possible to derive much on the manufacturers technique used. For this reason in Japan there are exhibitions where deconstructed kigumes are exhibited, so as to be able to understand the art behind it.