The millions that Mediaset is asking for from Corona, the indiscretion about Elodie and Iannone and the other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! February has just begun, but we can feel the first Sanremo notes vibrating in the air. There are just over two weeks left until the Festival, and the tension is starting to be felt, even if, with everything that is happening in the world of Italian entertainment, we are still far from the feverish chatter we are used to (even if the news of Can Yaman as co-host has shaken the hearts of many).

As Sanremo approaches, we offer you a juicy review of what happened in the world of Italian showbiz this week with “Fatti Their”, our weekly column with a high level of gossip.

Make yourselves comfortable and enjoy reading, the gossip is served, my dear gossip addicts!

The death of Maria Rita Parsi

The internationally renowned psychologist and psychotherapist Maria Rita Parsi died at the age of 78. A reference in Italy and abroad for the protection of children and adolescents. Among the best known episodes, his heated confrontation with Pippo Baudo at the 2004 Sanremo Festival, in defense of children’s rights in entertainment and of the very young singer Alina Deidda.

The news of his passing caused great emotion. Monica Setta, her great friend, dedicated a sweet memory to her on social media, revealing that only two days before her death they would have wanted to have dinner together, then work commitments kept them apart: “I have no more words my friend, I just want to cry. There will be a time of remembrance. Now there is only boundless, immense pain”.

Fabrizio Corona: the Robin Hood against Mediaset

The legal battle between Mediaset and Fabrizio Corona is becoming increasingly heated and heavy. The company has initiated a civil action for compensation against the former paparazzo and the companies linked to him for 160 million euros. Corona is accused of financial and reputational damages suffered not only by the company but also by its top management and some of its leading names, namely Pier Silvio and Marina Berlusconi, Maria De Filippi, Silvia Toffanin, Gerry Scotti, Ilary Blasi, Samira Lui. The only one missing is Alfonso Signorini, who however is in litigation with Corona for revenge porn.

Mediaset’s position is clear: Corona said “lies, falsehoods and insinuations without any foundation”. If the case is won by the company, the money will be allocated to a fund to assist victims of stalking, violence and cyberbullying.

The news of the request for maxi compensation arrived following the communication by Corona’s lawyer, Ivano Chiesa, of a complaint for attempted extortion against Mediaset, as the company had implemented initiatives aimed at preventing Fabrizio from working.

In short, a tug of war that began with the Falsissimo videos published on YouTube and went viral on social media, which continued with the darkening of all social profiles attributable to Corona and also the cancellation of the episodes of the format; and which is currently continuing with Corona announcing theater shows throughout Italy and legal actions on both sides. Meanwhile, Chiesa’s words echo, comparing Fabrizio to a modern Robin Hood. Upon closer inspection, however, Robin Hood was unable to escape a bitter ending: legend has it that he died of poisoning…

Belen Rodriguez, the rented house and Corona

Belen Rodriguez has moved house again. According to some rumours, the choice would be linked to economic reasons. Only a year and a half ago she moved to a new apartment in Milan, whose furnishings and colors she had shown on social media, not far from the house where she had lived for many years. Then, a few weeks ago, the announcement on Instagram of a new move. Journalist Gabriele Parpiglia hypothesized economic reasons: “An obligatory choice, they tell us, and also due to the income that has dropped in recent years.” However, these are rumors and should be taken with caution.

This week, however, Belen was also talked about for other reasons. In Che tempo che fa Belen commented on the difficult years she has gone through but which she is overcoming and then – even if indirectly – on Fabrizio Corona.

In a video from Falsissimo, the former paparazzo declared that if Rodriguez no longer works at Mediaset it is because of Maria De Filippi. The two collaborated for many years and, for the few who don’t know, Belu and Stefano De Martino fell in love with Amici. In short, without ever referring to Fabrizio, Belen da Fazio clarified that there is no riddle between her and the queen of Canale 5, on the contrary: “She’s someone who is there, when one needs it she’s there… She’s there. She’s there”, she declared.

She was less kind to her exes. Speaking of the men with whom she has had relationships, Belen specified that yes, they are all handsome, but that “some I gave a hand to”. It is not clear what he was referring to. Maybe that helped them improve? Or perhaps that helped them financially to improve themselves? The doubt remains.

Iannone and the ultimatum to Elodie

There seems to be no peace for Andrea Iannone, who has been populating scoops and posts on social media for weeks now. One of the main themes is obviously the end of the relationship with Elodie, even if not directly confirmed by the two, but not only that. Also causing discussion was a risqué photo published and then removed from her Instagram profile – two sex toys placed on the bed – but promptly relaunched by Dagospia. The reason? Unknown.

Throwing new fuel on the fire, explaining what the reason behind the breakup between the singer and Iannone would be, is the weekly magazine Oggi, which talks about an ultimatum posed by the pilot: build a family or separate. A pressure that Elodie would not have been ready to sustain, preferring a period of lightness and focusing on herself, also because she would not have considered Iannone truly ready for such a demanding step.

Meanwhile, Iannone seems to have found comfort with Rocío Muñoz Morales. An approach not confirmed, but not denied, by the actress who limited herself to saying that they have known each other for too little time: “I have discovered a sensitive person, with values ​​similar to mine. I really can’t add more because, I repeat, we have known each other for a very short time”, declared Morales (who then also broke his silence on De Martino).

Gossippini

Claudio Lippi revived

In the media chaos unleashed by Falsissimo and Fabrizio Corona, there are those who have taken the opportunity to enter the world of social media. Who? Claudio Lippi. With the help of one of his daughters, the historic presenter decided to open an Instagram profile, immediately attracting the attention of many. Also because, in one of the Corona videos, Lippi appeared on a hospital bed, visibly lost weight and tired, causing considerable concern. Precisely through videos and stories, Lippi therefore chose to re-establish direct contact with the public after “21 years of silence”, taking the opportunity to reassure everyone about his health conditions: he is fine.

Last house London

Ultimo would have bought a house in London with a friend. Gabriele Parpiglia wrote it, thus fueling the rumors of a crisis between the singer and Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, with whom he has been with for four years and is the father of a child. Those directly involved have not commented, but the desire to protect their son Enea from gossip remains central.