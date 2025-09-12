The mines of the Sulcis-Iglesiente in Sardinia: the type of life of a miner

In Sardinia, there is a path, which can be traveled on foot or by bicycle, which winds through the paths that the miners traveled every day from home to work, among spectacular landscapes overlooking the sea, flora and Mediterranean fauna, abandoned villages And Dissheld mines.

Yet these places, until the end of the last century, were spaces marked by sweat, fatigue and sacrificewhere miners extracted minerals intended to feed the‘industry metallurgics.

A vintage photo of the Carbonia mine



In this video, we went directly to Sardinia to tell you the hard and dangerous Type of the miner, who worked Between the mid -1800s and the early 1900s.

That of the miner, at least until the second post -war period, was an extremely risky job, marked by dangers of collapses, lung diseases and total absence of protections.

In this video we will bring you within some mines, such as the Great mine of Serbariu in Carbonia and the Montevecchio Mine in Guspini, Where once upon a time it went down through small elevators and alternated the different figures engaged in the excavation and extraction of minerals.

We will also visit the places where most of the extracted materials flowed, then loaded into neighboring ports and intended for northern Europe. We will explore the mining villages abandoned today, between the simple miners’ houses and the sumptuous houses of the directors.

Today this past relives along the mining path of Santa Barbara: an itinerary of thirty stages, immersed in extraordinary landscapes, which extends for about 500 kilometers through southwestern Sardinia.