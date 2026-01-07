2026 has just begun and Netflix has many surprises in store for its audience, from brand new releases to new seasons of series already loved by the public. But what can we expect from the streaming platform next month? Here are the most anticipated Netflix series of February 2026.

“Defense Lawyer – The Lincoln Lawyer” returns with the fourth season (February 5)

Just over a year after the debut of its third season, the legal drama based on the novels by Michael Connelly returns to Netflix. The fourth season of the series, starring Manuel Garcia Rulfo as lawyer Mickey Haller, is the adaptation of the book “The Law of Innocence”, the sixth novel in the series, in which lawyer Haller faces the most difficult case of his career and must work tirelessly with his team to prove his innocence in the murder of former client Sam Scales.

New Spanish thriller series “Salvador” debuts (February 6)

Absolutely new this February 2026 is the Spanish thriller series “Salvador”.

It tells the story of a father who discovers that his daughter has joined a group of neo-Nazis who he must approach to try to save her and understand what pushed her to join it. During a violent clash organized between the fierce fans of two football teams, the ambulance driver Salvador Aguirre rescues his daughter Milena, injured and member of an extremist group that defends racist, violent and homophobic values ​​completely opposite to those he taught her.

A Polish drama series arrives: “Children of Lead” (February 11)

Young doctor Jolanta Wadowska-Król notices that children living near the Szopienice steelworks are falling ill en masse from lead poisoning, a disease caused by heavy metal contamination. After her discovery, the protagonist tries to save sick children and clashes with the oppressive communist state apparatus. The production transports the audience to the industrial atmosphere of Upper Silesia of the 1970s.

In the reality of this working-class region, dangerous political influences and the social mission of Dr. Wadowska-Król are intertwined.

A new Turkish series arrives: “The Museum of Innocence” (February 13)

Based on Orhan Pamuk’s internationally acclaimed novel, “The Museum of Innocence” tells the story of Kemal, who comes from one of Istanbul’s richest families. Willing to face the whole world for love, he begins collecting his beloved’s earrings, her hair clips and even her cigarette butts. But what is love? An obsession, a torment, an accident that upsets the course of our life or a great and innocent happiness?

“The Night Agent 3” releases (February 19)

After the disappointing second season of the spy thriller “The Night Agent” here comes a third chapter that promises to be better than the one that preceded it. Gabriel Basso returns to the role of agent Peter Sutherland amidst adventures, mysteries and lots of action.

After the explosive events of season two, night agent Peter Sutherland is tasked with tracking down a young FinCEN analyst who fled to Istanbul with classified government information after killing his supervisor. In the course of subsequent events, Peter investigates a money laundering ring while trying to escape the organization’s hired assassins.

Her path intersects with that of a tireless journalist. Working together, the two unearth hidden secrets and old rivalries that could bring down the government and put their lives in danger.

