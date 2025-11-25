The most anticipated Netflix series of January 2026

How will the new year begin for Netflix? What are the most anticipated series of January 2026? The streaming platform, as always, has several tricks up its sleeve that it will bring out in the first month of 2026. From great returns of “old” titles to absolute novelties.

Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on Netflix in January 2026.

Bridgerton returns with the fourth season in January 2026 (January 29)

The most anticipated series of all, in this January 2026, is undoubtedly “Bridgerton”, the rom-com based on the novels by Julia Quinn which returns with its fourth season dedicated to the second child of the family: Benedict (Luke Thompson). Bridgerton 3: how did it end? Although his younger and older brothers are both happily married, Benedict has no intention of settling down until he meets a charming silver-clad guest at his mother’s masquerade ball.

A new thriller series arrives: Escape (January 1)

The first day of the new year, on Netflix, is dedicated to thrillers. In fact, a new series entitled “Escape” is arriving.

Simon had a perfect life: the love of his wife and children, a great job, a splendid house. But everything falls apart when eldest daughter Paige runs away from home. After finding her drugged and vulnerable in a city park, he finally gets the chance to bring his little girl home. But she’s not alone and an argument escalates into shocking violence.

After the accident Simon loses his daughter again and while trying to track her down he ends up in a dangerous underground world, revealing dark secrets that could destroy his family forever.

And a crime/thriller series: “His truth” (January 8)

We are in Atlanta where Anna she lives in haunting solitude, distancing herself from her friends and her career as a television journalist.

But when she hears about a murder in Dahlonega, the town where she grew up, Anna perks up and throws herself into the case in search of answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement and pushes her into the center of the investigation he is leading. Every story has two sides and someone is always lying. But who?

The Spanish comedy “Machos Alfa” returns with the fourth season (January 9)

Remember “Machos Alfa”? The Spanish comedy that inspired the Italian series “Maschi Veri”? Here, the original returns with its fourth season.

Alpha males decide that the best way to deal with the much-dreaded midlife crisis is to do it together. So they rent an apartment, turning their friendship into a refuge from divorce, the challenges of fatherhood and the inevitable slip-ups on their journey to self-discovery. Between retreats to rediscover their masculinity and unexpected family models, the protagonists will discover that living under the same roof is not as easy as they thought… not even on holiday in Punta Cana.

There’s a new romantic comedy: “People We Meet on Vacation” (January 9)

If you love rom-coms, here comes a new film ready to win you over: “People We Meet on Vacation”, a love story based on the bestseller of the same name by Emily Henry.

For almost ten years, every summer, the carefree Poppy and the reserved Alex have embarked on an adventurous journey together, but after several years in which they stopped feeling, a fateful journey will bring them back together to face the unexpressed feelings they feel and have always felt for each other.

And a new thriller film with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon: The Rip (January 16)

Those looking for a bit of adrenaline and fans of the Ben Affleck/Matt Damon duo, here comes “The Rip”. The plot?

After discovering millions of dollars in cash in an abandoned warehouse, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to waver. When outside forces learn the extent of the kidnapping, everything is called into question, including who to trust.

