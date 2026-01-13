The most anticipated Netflix series of March 2026

We are still in the thick of winter. We are facing the start of 2026, the cold weather and returning to work after the Christmas holidays. But the time has come to start dreaming of spring by keeping an eye on the new Netflix releases for March 2026. What TV series and films are arriving on the streaming platform in March 2026?

There are many great returns but also new things. Let’s find out.

The second season of One Piece debuts

March is the month of great returns on Netflix. The first? The live-action of “One Piece”, the series inspired by the manga by Eiichiro Oda which returns more than two years after the debut of the previous series.

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates set sail for the extraordinary Rotta Maggiore, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonders emerge from every corner. As they travel across this unpredictable world in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they will encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Virgin River returns with the seventh season

The romantic series starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson as the beloved couple Mel and Jack.

Set against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, this sixth season promises new surprises and twists, increasingly intense love triangles, enjoyable marital drama and secrets emerging from Mel’s father’s past that will take us back to the magic and mysticism of Virgin River in the 1970s.

The Peaky Blinders movie is coming

March is also the month of the return of Peaky Blinders to the small screen with the release of the film “The Immortal Man” by Steven Knight starring Cilian Murphy in the role of Tommy Shelby.

Birmingham, 1940. In the chaos of World War II, Tommy Shelby is forced to return from voluntary exile to face the most brutal showdown of his life. With the future of his family and country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to reckon with his legacy or burn it to ashes. By order of the Peaky Blinders.

