The most anticipated Netflix series of September 2025 (not to be missed)

C

What are the best series coming to Netflix in September 2025? What the titles not to be missed ready to give us unforgettable stories and great emotions? The streaming platform is ready to release several axes this September and although now we are still in the heart of the summer we wanted to throw the eye to all the best coming to Netflix in September 2025.

There are great returns but also many new and very interesting exits, here are.

The last 4 episodes of “Wednesday 2” (3 September) arrive

The month begins with the release of the last four episodes of “Wednesday 2”. Well yes just on 3 September on Netflix the 5-8 episodes of the Teen series signed by Tim Burton on the iconic character of Wednesday of the Addams family will arrive. A series of phenomenon that closes its first season in this month and which has already been renewed for a third chapter. What will happen?

In the second season of the series we see Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to wandering for the Gothic corridors of the Nevemore Academy, where a new series of enemies and problems awaits her. This season Wednesday must juggle between family, friends and old opponents, to face another year of beautifully dark and bizarre chaos. Army of its characteristic sharp wit and its imperturbable charm, Wednesday finds himself at the center of a new chilling supernatural mystery.

Wednesday 2: everything you need to know

The Swedish romantic series “Diary of my two of spades” (11 September) comes out

Lovers of the romantic series, keep ready for the arrival of a new Rom-com: “Diary of my two of spades”. This series tells the story of the thirty -one year old Amanda during a summer of frequent appointments in which he desperately wants to be loved and decides to try them all. It comes out with people of all kinds, uses dating apps and trays in the bars. It is submissive and dominant, but it still remains alone. He even has difficulty “concluding” or having a second appointment. The same thing goes for Amanda’s friends and together they try to help each other to find new people to go out with, while reflecting on some important questions: why is it so difficult to find love? How much can you really demand from an individual? And how many times can the heart be offered to another person before making it break again?

Diary of my two of spades: plot, cast, trailer

The thriller series comes from the creator of “La Casa di Carta”: “The atomic refuge” (September 19)

And directly from the director of “Berlin” and “La Casa di Carta” a new Thriller title arrives ready to conquer us: “The atomic refuge”. The plot? In a luxury bunker designed to resist any imaginable catastrophe, a group of billionaires is forced to live together after barricading himself inside to escape the threat of an unprecedented global conflict. Kimera Underground Park becomes the claustrophobic scenario for two families marked by a wound of the past. Isolated in the subsoil and without any possibility of escape, they trigger their personalities, revealing the most unconfessable secrets and tightening completely unexpected alliances. An excessive and surprising emotional portrait of the billionaires living in a golden bubble.

The atomic refuge: plot, cast, trailer

There is Alice’s great return to Borderland 3 (25 September)

And last, but not least, there is the great return of the South Korean series “Alice in Borderland” with its highly anticipated third season.

In the previous season Arisu and Usagi have passed all the game and have returned to the real world. Now they are married and lead a happy life, even if their memories of Borderland emerge in dreams and hallucinations. One day Usagi suddenly disappears and returns to Borderland led by Ryuji, a man who studies the afterlife. Upset, Arisu receives a band’s visit, now residing in Borderland, who reveals the place where the woman is located. So he must venture again among the dangers to find it.

Alice in Borderland 3: plot, cast, trailer, advances

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far