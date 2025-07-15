The most anticipated TV series and first video movies of August 2025

If you thought that in August the first video went on vacation, you were wrong. To understand it, just look at the preview of the news coming soon on the Amazon streaming platform, which we report here.

Some titles had been announced for some time, such as the armored of love, the new comedy with Eddie Murphy. Others will make the debut in the coming weeks, such as the South Korean thriller series Butterfly and the sentimental film The Map That Leads to You. And then there are welcome returns, with the second season of Sausage Party: Cibopolis and the fourth and last season of Upload. Finally, there is the expected prequel-Spinooff of The Terminal List: start taking note!

The armored of love (USA film, comedy genre) – release date 6 August

In the comedy Action the armored of love, what was to be a normal withdrawal of cash takes an unexpected turn when two very different security guards, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), fall into the ambush orchestrated by a group of ruthless criminals led by an astute strategist, Zoe (Keke Palmer), whose plane is well beyond theft of money. While chaos is unleashed around them, the improbable duo will have to be bargain between serious dangers, antipodes personality and a crooked day that continues to worsen.

Butterfly (South Korea TV series, thriller genre) – Exit date 13 August

Butterfly is a spy thriller series that explores complex family dynamics within the intrusive world of global espionage. The protagonist of the series is David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic and somewhat unpredictable ex -agent of the American secret services who lives in South Korea. David’s life suddenly shatters when the consequences of a wrong decision taken in the past return to torment him and finds himself hunted by Rebecca (Hardesty), a young agent, sociopathic and lethal, in charge of killing him from the left organization of Spying for which he works, CArba.

Sausage Party: Cibopolis 2 (US animated series, comedy genre) – Exit date 13 August

In the second season, exiled from home, Frank, Barry and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shiny utopia for food and humans. But under the lucid refrigerators and the cheerful smiles of the city there is a dark secret that threatens the entire society of sentient food.

The Map That Leads To You (USA film, sentimental genre) – release date 20 August

The Map That Leads to You follows Heather (Cline), a young woman who leaves for an adventure in Europe with her best friends before settling in a perfectly planned life. When you cross Jack (APA), a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark triggers an emotional journey that neither of them expected. While their link deepens, secrets, choices of life and hidden truths will test their bond and change his life in ways he would never have imagined. From director Lasse Hallström (Dear John, Safe Haven) this adaptation of JP Monninger’s novel about love, fate and courage to choose his own way arrives.

Upload 4 (US TV series, comedy/science fiction genre) – Exit date 25 August

Upload is a science fiction comic series of the winning writer of an Emmy Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future in which holographic phones, autonomous driving vehicles, assistance through artificial intelligence and 3D printers for food are the norm. And, forget to die: you will come “loaded” in a virtual afterlife and you will enjoy all the comforts of a luxury resort. As long as you can afford it.

In the final event in four parts, a sentient artificial intelligence quickly transforms into evil, threatening to sweep away LakeView (and the world!). In addition to greedy managers, persistent mysteries and in virtual and real suffering, our characters are put to the test as never before. The only way to overcome all this and save humanity from extinction is to team up one last time.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (US TV series, thriller genre) – Exit date 27th August

Created by Jack Carr, author of the Bestsellers of the New York Times “The Terminal List” and the Creator and Showrunner of the first season of the series of the same name, David Digilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series focused on the character of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), in the period of transition from the special forces of the United States Navy (Navy Seal) clandestine of the special CIA operations. The series, of the spy thriller genre, explores the darkest side of the war and the human cost it involves. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will also see Chris Pratt resume his role as James Rece.

