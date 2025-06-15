The most anticipated TV series and first video movies of July 2025

Are you planning your holidays in every detail and you also want to know what will be released in July on first videos? Here we are in your aid, with the preview of the most anticipated titles out on the Amazon streaming platform in the coming weeks.

In particular, we point out three securities: the film that mixes action and comedy of state heads of state, with Idris Elba and John Cena; The long -awaited final season of the series The summer in your eyes, and a new Spinoff series by Bosch, entitled Ballard. Start taking note!

Head of state (USA film, Action Comedy genre) – release date 2 July

British Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and US President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not exactly friendly relationship, but indeed a real rivalry under everyone’s eyes that risks jeopardizing the “special relationship” among their countries. But when they become the goal of a powerful and ruthless foreign opponent – who proves more than at the height of the security forces of the two leaders – they will be forced to rely on the only two people who can really trust: themselves. Aided by the brilliant agent of the Em6 Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they will have to escape and be able to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Ballard (US TV series, genre: crime) – Exit date 9 July

Ballard continues to give life to Michael Connelly’s bestseller novels, following the detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) at the helm of the new and sub-childhood division division of unresolved cases of the Los Angeles Police Department, facing the most complex and forgotten crimes of the city with empathy and tireless determination. As he reveals layers of crimes that embrace decades, including a series of murders of a serial killer and the assassination of a man without known identity, he soon discovers a dangerous conspiracy within the Los Angeles police department. With the help of his team of volunteers and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard faces personal trauma, professional challenges and mortal dangers to reveal the truth.

Summer in your eyes 3 (US TV series, genre: Young adult drama) – release date 16th July

The third season is taken from the third novel of the Han trilogy, entitled for us it will always be summer (We’ll Always Have Summer), and is set two years after the start of the relationship between Belly and Jeremiah. Has Belly found a soul mate? Is his uncertainty forever ended between the sunny Jeremiah and the dark Conrad? We will find out in the final season.

