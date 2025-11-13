The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of December 2025

Are you already starting to decorate your home for Christmas and therefore want to have a first taste of what will be released in December on your Prime Video streaming platform? Here we are to help you.

Start getting ready for the Christmas comedy OH. WHAT. FUN., then. And if you love animals, get ready for Merv. For those who appreciate Spanish films, Dimmelo Sottovoce will be released, but the real Christmas 2025 gift from Prime Video is the second season of Fallout. So, let Christmas come closer!

OH. WHAT. FUN. (US Christmas comedy film) – released December 3rd

Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic and adorable family together during the holiday season. From beautifully frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one does home decorating as well as Claire. But this year, after she organizes a special trip, her family makes a crucial mistake: leaving her home alone. Exasperated and convinced that she is not appreciated, Claire will decide to leave on an impromptu adventure of her own and while her family struggles to look for her, she will discover the unexpected magic of an unconventional Christmas.

Merv (US comedy film) – on Prime Video on December 10th

When their beloved dog Merv loses his vivacity after their separation, Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox) are forced to face the most embarrassing situation possible: sharing custody of him. Hoping to lift Merv’s spirits, Russ takes him to Florida for a well-deserved vacation, but Anna unexpectedly shows up too. As Merv slowly regains his good spirits, Anna and Russ discover that healing their dog’s broken heart could reignite the spark in their relationship, too.

Dimmelo Sottovoce (sentimental film Spain) – streaming from 12 December 2025

Kamila Hamilton had everything under control… or so she thought: it wasn’t in her plans for the Di Bianco brothers to return and upset her life again. Seven years earlier, her first kiss with Thiago and the unconditional protection Taylor offered her had marked her life forever. Now, their return threatens to shatter the facade Kami has carefully built. She is no longer the innocent girl they knew: since they left, it seems that no one can really connect with her. Nobody but them. Will Kami be able to resist Thiago’s presence? What will happen when Taylor starts looking at her differently? Will everything be destroyed again into a thousand pieces?

Fallout 2 (US science fiction TV series) – release date 17 December

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout tells the story of those who have everything and those who have nothing in a world where there is almost nothing left. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the peaceful inhabitants of the luxurious fallout shelters are forced to return to the radioactive hellscape that their ancestors had abandoned. To their surprise, they discover that an incredibly complex, insanely bizarre and profoundly violent universe awaits them.

