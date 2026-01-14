The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of February 2026

For those who always want to look (in every sense) ahead and want to know what will be released in February 2026 on Prime Video, here are the three most anticipated new features of next month. Which will begin with a romantic comedy with actress and singer Kelly Rowland, Relationship Goals, will continue with the return of Alex Cross, will shock us with a very promising new thriller series, 56 Days, and finally will reunite the Russo Bros and Priyanka Chopra in the film The Bluff (which perhaps refers to the bluff to make us forget Citadel). Take note and happy viewing!

Relationship Goals (US sentimental comedy film) – release date 4 February 2026

When brilliant television producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is about to make history as the first woman to host New York’s most-watched morning show, her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) steps in to compete for the same position. He claims to be a new man, transformed by the sage advice of a New York Times bestselling book, “Relationship Goals.” After even his small circle of friends immerse themselves in reading this life-changing book, everyone begins to rediscover what love means to them. However, Leah, focused on her career, is not yet ready to believe in the possibility of falling in love, even if the undeniable chemistry with her ex risks rekindling the old flame.

Alex Cross 2 (US crime thriller TV series) – out February 11th

Number of episodes and when they come out: the season consists of eight episodes, the first three episodes available from 11/2, then new episodes weekly until March 18.

Starring Aldis Hodge, Alex Cross is a crime drama series set in Washington DC, which follows a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, gifted with the particular ability to delve into the minds of murderers to identify and capture them. In the second season, Cross is on the trail of a ruthless vigilante who hunts corrupt billionaires.

The trailer and things to know about Cross 2

56 Days (US thriller TV series) – on Prime Video on February 18th

Number of episodes and when they release: All 8 episodes release on 2/18

56 Days follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting by chance in a supermarket, fall quickly and dangerously in love. Fifty-six days later, homicide detectives arrive at Oliver’s apartment and find an unidentified, brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed body. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Weaving together an intense day of investigation in the present and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ relationship in the past, the series is both a unique detective story and a gripping, sensual psychological thriller.

The Bluff (US action thriller film) – released February 25th

Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) thought she had escaped her violent pirate past after finding peace in the Cayman Islands with her beloved husband TH (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo) and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). But when his infamous ex-captain Connor (Karl Urban) returns seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is destroyed.

Forced to face the demons she tried to bury, Ercell finds herself thrust into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s ruthless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was.

Against the breathtaking backdrop of Skull Cave and the towering cliffs of Cayman Brac, producers Anthony and Joe Russo present The Bluff: a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action adventure about family, survival and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.

The cast and things to know about The Bluff