The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of January 2026

If you are already looking for information on the news arriving in January 2026 on Prime Video, go ahead and take your diary and mark four appointments not to be missed with four TV series coming out in the first month of the new year. Three of these are in fact returns to the screen: the Italian comedy Gigolò per caso 2 and Beast Games 2, the new edition of the MrBeast show, are about to be released. Speaking of returns, after ten years the second season of the British thriller The Night Manager, based on the work by John le Carré, is about to arrive. Finally, Sophie Turner, the unforgettable Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones, returns to the screen with the new heist thriller Steal. Take note!

Accidental Gigolo 2 – The sex guru (Italian comedy TV series) – release date 2 January

In this second season, father and son are faced with new hilarious adventures and a conflictual relationship with comical implications. The Bremers’ business is in danger: a revolution is coming and her name is Rossana Astri (Sabrina Ferilli), a famous feminist guru who teaches women to do without men. His subversive ideas will put Giacomo’s (Christian De Sica) business and Alfonso’s (Pietro Sermonti) private life at risk, especially when Margherita (Ambra Angiolini) becomes one of his most devoted followers. Forced once again to help his father, Alfonso finds himself in the middle of a war between the sexes that ironically brings out the hidden desires of women and the disarming difficulty of men in keeping up with them.

Beast Games 2 (US game show) – on Prime Video from January 7th

After a record-breaking first season, Beast Games he’s back! Bigger, more ambitious and more challenging than ever. MrBeast brought together 100 of the strongest competitors on the planet and 100 of the brightest minds in the world. The players of “Strength vs. Intelligence” will compete for a staggering prize pool of 5,000,000 dollars and, as they face each other in an extreme battle between brains and biceps, alliances will form and relationships based on trust will break down. Each challenge will push the strength, intelligence and strategies of each of them to the limit. What wouldn’t you be willing to do for $5,000,000?

The Night Manager 2 (UK thriller TV series) – out January 11th

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

Steal – La Rapina (thriller TV series) – on Prime Video from 21 January 2026

Steal is an adrenaline-filled contemporary thriller about the heist of the century, starring Zara (Sophie Turner), an ordinary employee who finds herself catapulted into the center of the action. A typical working day at pension fund investment firm Lochmill Capital is turned upside down when a violent gang of thieves breaks into the offices and forces Zara and her best friend Luke (Archie Madekwe) to do their bidding. But who would steal billions of pounds from ordinary people’s pensions and why? Chief Inspector Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but having recently relapsed into his gambling addiction, he must keep his own money problems at bay as he investigates the secret plans and conflicting interests behind this far-reaching crime. The series is produced by Nuala O’Leary and executive producers Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza. Amazon MGM Studios produced the series along with Drama Republic.