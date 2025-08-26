The most awaited films of the Venice Festival 2025

Very little is missing at the beginning of the Venice Film Festival 2025. The Venetian event, in fact, will open the dances on Wednesday 27 August to end on Saturday 06 September 2025. Ten days of films, red carpet, press conferences but above all all the emotions that only cinema can give. But what are the most awaited films this year at the Lido of Venice? Here are the most talked about titles, promising and of whom we will certainly hear a lot in the festival week.

“Frankenstein” by Guillermo del Toro

This film has been talked about for several years and now the time has come to see it in the world premiere in Venice 82. “Frankenstein” in Guillermo del Toro, in competition at the Venice Festival and arriving on Netflix in November is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the event. After winning the golden lion right in Venice with “The shape of the water” in 2017, the Mexican director tries again with his new and very original version of the classic of Mary Shelley, Frankenstein. Great protagonist of the film and expected on the red carpet Oscar Isaac.

“Jay Kelly” by Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach, now habitué of the festival, also returns to Venice. Opened the event in 2022 with the film “White noise“And he participated in competition in 2019 with the wonderful dramatic film about the divorce.” History of a wedding “with Adam Driver and Scarlet Johansson. Now, however, Baumbach brings to Venice George Clooney, protagonist of his new film in competition in Venice 82”Jay Kelly“And arriving on Netflix on December 5th.

The movie Follows the events of the famous cinema star Jay Kelly (played by George Clooney) and his devoted manager Ron (played by Adam Sandler) during a flash and surprisingly profound journey through Europe. Along the way, the two men find themselves forced to face their choices and reflect on the ties with the people most expensive and on the inheritance they are about to leave.

“Bugonia” by Yorgos Lanthimos

Another great protagonist of the last Festival who returns to the competition this year in Venice is the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, Winner of the Golden Lion With the movie “Poor creatures!“In 2023

“La Grazia” by Paolo Sorrentino

It will open the dances of this 82 edition of the Venice Festival by beating for the victory of the Golden Lion and beyond. We are talking about “La Grazia” by Paolo Sorrentino, definitely one of the most anticipated films of this Venice Festival and also one of the most “mysterious”. What, however, we know is certain is that he will bring Tony Servillo and Anna Ferzetti to the big screen. It is a dramatic film from which you expect a lot. The rest? To us discover it in the room.

“After the Hunt” by Luca Guadagnino

By choice of the Italian director himself “After the Hunt” he will be in Venice 82 out of competition but will bring a legendary actress for the first time: Julia Roberts. It is a dramatic thriller that tells the story of an American university professor who finds himself defending a colleague accused of sexual harassment against a student.

“Duse” by Pietro Marcello

And what about “Duse” by Pietro Marcello with Valeria Bruni Tedeschi who plays the clothes nothing less than Eleonora Duse. This film could be a real surprise of festivals and not only among the Italian films in competition which, remember, are five. The director from Campania, after the success of “Martin Eden”, presented in Venice in 2019 and films he gave to Luca Marinelli The Volpi Cup as “best actor” returns to Venice with a feature film ready to amaze us that tells the last years of the iconic Italian actress.

Venice Festival 2025: guests, films in competition, dates, conductors

“The monster” by Stefano Sollima (TV series)

Do not forget also the serial section that will be presented at the Venice Film Festival 2025. And among the most promising and even more awaited TV series in Venice 82 there is the new series by Stefano Sollima on the history of the “Monster of Florence”, entitled “The monster”. The first four episodes will be projected to preview while the complete series will debut on Netflix 22 October 2025.

“Portobello” by Marco Bellocchio (TV series)

Another Italian series of which Venice will show us the first two preview episodes is “Portobello” by Marco Bellocchio on the story of Enzo Tortora. It is a series of six episodes that traces a fact of Italian news linked to the presenter of the historic transmission “Portobello”, accused of being part of a Camorra association. Fabrizio Gifuni is playing the role of Enzo Tortora.