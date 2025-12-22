The most common Christmas gift scams: how to recognize them and defend yourself

The Christmas period concentrates an enormous amount of in just a few weeks digital purchasesmessages, notifications and online interactions, creating a potentially very fertile environment for online scams. We are talking about well-known techniques, often not even too sophisticated from an IT point of view, but extremely refined on a psychological level: email phishing, false messages that imitate official communications, offers apparently credible (with designer bags, jackets, shoes and watches at a third of their value), “temporary” payment requests, social groups that simulate consensus and reliability, fake urgent parcels or artfully constructed solidarity appeals. In this in-depth analysis we analyze online Christmas gift scamsmost widespread in this period, analyzing the mechanisms by which they work, and above all the concrete strategies to defend oneself effectively.

Online Christmas scams to protect yourself from

What are the most common Christmas scams

Let’s review them techniques used by scammers at Christmas to catch their victims.

Discounted products with limited availability

Scams via social media and chat are increasingly insidious. On these platforms, seemingly legitimate groups propose branded goods at rock-bottom prices. Fake profiles (or accomplices) post enthusiastic reviews to create a certain climate of trust, which pushes less astute users to buy without thinking twice. Scammers use social engineering to maximize the results of their fraud attempts, for example by making their victims believe that the products they sell have «limited availability» and sometimes asking for small advances to lock in the price. If the user takes the bait set by the scammer, the latter grabs the money and disappears into thin air.

The Corriere della Serain an article recently highlighted this scheme by documenting cases of scams starting from WhatsApp groups quite crowded, where they are put in sale of luxury products (bags, watches, designer clothing, etc.) at incredibly advantageous prices. We are talking about about a third of the market value. The strength of the deception lies, in this specific case, in social consensus simulated in the chat: dozens of participants (actually accomplices or fake accounts) interact constantly, pretending to make purchases and asking for information to create a climate of trust and frenzy. Then focusing on imminent deadlines and limited pieces, criminals push the victim to buy without thinking much about what he is doing. To appear legitimate, sellers provide apparently precise details: they promise invoices (sometimes sent in PDF with overall credible graphics), fast shipping and even indicate the address of a physical warehouse (which in reality does not exist). The crucial step is the request for an advance via instant bank transfer to secure the elusive “deal”. Once the money has been sent, the tone of the chat changes: the replies are missing, the “seller” disappears and no one in the group writes anything anymore.

Fake gift cards, fake couriers and fake fundraisers

Even the fake gift cards hey messages from fake couriers they are a potential danger. The former can be counterfeit and unusable; the latter are the pretext for the famous SMS from “fake couriers” reporting shipping problems. When more or less everyone is waiting for a package from some e-commerce site, this type of message becomes extremely credible and dangerous. If the user takes the bait, they may agree to click on links and provide personal data or payment information, making them yet another victim of this time-tested scam scheme. The same predatory logic applies to fake fundraiserswho exploit the spirit of solidarity of this period (and the reliability of well-known charities) to divert donations to phantom organizations.

How to protect yourself from online Christmas scams

For defend yourself from online Christmas scams it is essential to pay due attention to some precautions which, if ignored, can ideally roll out the red carpet for cyber criminals.