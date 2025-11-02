The new Dubai Al Maktoum airport will be the largest in the world: what the project is like and how much it cost

A rendering of what Al Maktoum airport will look like after the expansion. Source: Dubai Government



The expansion project of theAl Maktoum airport to Dubai it is a mega infrastructure project, which claims to transform this airport into the largest in the world. Located in Jebel Ali, 37 km southwest of Dubai and opened on 27 June 2010, the airport is named after Sheikh Muhammad b. Rāshid Āl MaktūmPrime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates. Thanks to the expansion project, which will require funding of 35 billion dollarsthe airport will be able to manage, at full capacity, well 260 million passengers per year.

Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport project and when it will be ready

In Dubai, we know, they think big and things are either incredible, or otherwise they don’t do them. The expansion of Al Maktoum airport is a mega project that was recently approved by the government, which aims to make this hub the largest in the world, allowing the passage of 260 million passengers every year. An impressive number, if you consider that the current Dubai International airport handles approximately 1,000 at full capacity 130 million per year.

The total area on which the airport will insist covers an area of ​​approximately 70 square km, making it, in fact, five times larger than Dubai International.

The project involves the construction of five parallel runways, 400 gates, and the ability to manage, at the same time, as many as 400 aircraft. Furthermore, the entire infrastructure will be able to manage 12 million tons of cargo per year.

Source: Dubai Government



The main engineering challenges of the expensive Dubai airport

A mega project is not only enormous, but it is also complex to implement, because the challenges that engineers and designers are called upon to face are also enormous. In the case of the expansion of Al Maktoum airport, the main challenges are certainly related to the need to build really large infrastructures on desert terrain. There stabilization of sandy soilfor example, represents one of the most important challenges, as the loads that the structures, first of all the slopes, are called upon to bear are truly high.

In order to handle 260 million passengers per year, it will clearly be necessary not only to expand the airport, but also, and above all, to expand the infrastructure connecting Al Maktoum airport to Dubai South. In this case it will be essential to widen roads and build railways capable of making access to the airport easier, increasing the number of people who, physically, every day, go to or leave the airport.

Another important challenge is that of reduce the time spent at the airport by 50%.. In what way? It will certainly be necessary to employ intelligent management systems for the flows of passengers, goods and baggage: artificial intelligence systems will do the “dirty” work, thus making the travel experience at this airport truly smart.

Another challenge is to make your stay at the airport comfortable. In this sense, desert temperatures do not help, and without adequate heating, cooling and ventilation systems, we risk finding ourselves under steel structures on which the sun shines at 50 degrees. The engineers are therefore studying how to overcome the problem, studying cooling and ventilation solutions, always with a view to maximizing sustainability.

The construction phases of Al Maktoum airport in Dubai

The first phase currently being started/executed is that relating to the master plan and project management of the entire project. This is a purely organizational phase. The second phase, however, is the one that aims to make the airport capable of managing 150 million passengers per year.

During this phase, basic infrastructure will be built, such as the completion of the main passenger terminal. Concourse 1 will then be built, a very long infrastructure with more than 100 gates. The runways necessary to increase the flow of passengers and aircraft will then be built. The objective, as already mentioned, is to achieve 5 of them. During this phase, it is expected that the Dubai South Patha residential center, complete with services, aimed at creating homes for the people who will work within the airport.

From 2032 all airlines flying to Dubai International will be relocated to Dubai Al Maktoum. All the airport’s infrastructure will be finished by 2035, reaching its completion.