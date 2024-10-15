The new European cards for disabled people are arriving: easier travel when traveling within the EU

The Council of the European Union has given the green light to two new directives that will facilitate travel between the countries of the bloc for European citizens with disabilities. The new rules will introduce the European Disability Charter and the European Parking Charter for disabled people, and will thus ensure equal access to special conditions or preferential treatment during short stays across the EU.

Among the various benefits there are reduced or free fares, priority access, assistance and reserved parking. All benefits which until now were not guaranteed if the disability condition was not recognized abroad.

The two cards

The European Disability Charter will serve as a recognized proof of disability across the EU, ensuring equal access to special conditions and preferential treatment in public and private services including for example transport, cultural events, museums, leisure centers and sports and amusement parks. The card will be issued by the competent national authorities and will complement the existing national cards or certificates.

However, the proposed improvements to the current European parking card will allow people with disabilities to access the same parking rights available in another Member State. This card will have a common binding format that will replace national parking cards for people with disabilities and will be recognized across the EU.

While the European Disability Card will be available in digital and physical formats, the Disability Parking Card will mainly be produced in physical format, with the possibility for Member States to issue digital versions.

In a move that further expands rights, the directives also extend these benefits to non-European citizens who legally reside in the EU. This means that they will also be able to use these cards during short stays in other Member States.

The next steps

The directives will now be signed by both the Council and the European Parliament and will enter into force following publication in the Official Journal of the EU. Member States will have two and a half years to adapt their national legislation and three and a half years to apply the planned measures.