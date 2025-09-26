The new oil deposit in a Hungary discovered: they estimate up to 1000 barrels per day

Thousand barrels of oil a day: this is the productivity awaited by a new deposit oil discovered in the subsoil in Hungary, beyond 2000 meters deep. Once you come into operation, it could increase the 4% internal production of hydrocarbons, marking an important step towards a greater autonomy energy in a country still strongly dependent on imports.

The deposit is located near the town of Mogyoródunless 30 km to the north-east of the capital Budapest and is at a depth of 2400 meters underground. The discovery took place thanks to the perforation of the well Galgaévíz-4made in just 37 days It was born from the collaboration between the Hungarian energy multinational (multinational (Multi-) Many Group and the company O & GD (Oil and Gas Development), who hold the rights in a percentage equal to 51-49%. According to what is indicated by the experts, the deposit will produce up to 1000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Perforation site of the Galgaévíz–4 well. Credits: Mol Group.



The discovery of Galgaévíz plays an important role both for the Hungarian energy strategy and from an economic point of view. In fact, despite the tendency to increase the use of sources “green“And renewable sources, including the nuclearbeyond the 60% of the energy currently used in Hungary still derives from fuels fossils.

In the first half of 2025, the production of oil on Hungarian soil exceeded the levels of the previous year of the 18%passing from 504,000 to 593.000 tonswhile that of natural gas has increased from 956 beyond 977 millions cubic meters. 2024 was a record year: for the first time in two decades they were produced beyond 1 million of oil tons and about 1.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Nevertheless, the internal production of hydrocarbons only covers the 15.8% of the oil needs and about the 17.5% of the gas consumed (2023), making the country strongly dependent on the imports.

Of this production, about 47% of oil and almost 80% of natural gas come directly from the Mol Group company and its almost 1300 wells scattered on the national territory. With its production, the Galgaévíz-4 ​​well could contribute for about 4% to the total crude oil extracted in Hungary.

The news of the new discovery was released last 10 September 2025 On the official website of Mol and it took place with the sixtieth anniversary of the discovery of theAlgyő Fieldthe largest oil and gas field ever discovered in Hungary, active by 1965 and which still produces about today 8500 barrels of oil a day.