The new Sky series: a thriller on femicide with Claudia Pandolfi, Miriam Leone becomes Patrizia Reggiani

The Sky catalog is expanding. In fact, there are many new serials arriving on the streaming platform soon. From new all-Italian productions to international titles with a stellar cast. Sky presented the new series in store for its audience including comedies, biopics, thrillers and much more.

The most beloved faces of Sky products return, from Maurizio Lastrico to Sidney Sibilia, but great new performers also arrive to give us great performances: from Dominic West (“The Crown”, “The Affair”) in a legal drama about marriage to Claudia Pandolfi, protagonist of a new thriller series on the theme of femicide.

But there is also Miriam Leone who will take on the role of Patrizia Reggiani in Gabriele Muccino’s new series dedicated to Gucci.

But let’s take it one step at a time by describing all the news coming to Sky in the near future.

Sky 2026 schedules: from the new Beijing Express to the return of Money Road

“Gucci – End of Games” by Gabriele Muccino arrives

One of the most anticipated series of the year is ready to make its debut on Sky: “Gucci – Fine dei Giochi” by Gabriele Muccino. New features just revealed about this title are its protagonists: Miriam Leone, in fact, will take on the role of Patrizia Reggiani while the other actors involved in the project are Francesco Scianna and Matilda Lutz, in the role of Maurizio and Allegra Gucci respectively.

Based on the memoir “Endgame – Lights and Shadows on My Family” by Allegra Gucci, the series will be a modern family epic on the power of the name, the price of fame and the allure of success and money, lots of money.

“I am very confident in what the work will be” – these are the words of Allegra Gucci on this series which will be a family saga that intertwines Italian history and customs.

“Gucci – Endgame”: plot, cast, when it comes out

A series dedicated to the criminal Milan of the 70s and 80s is released

It is called “Quelli che…La Mala” and is a light crime in six episodes set in the beating, dark and vibrant heart of Milan in the 70s and 80s. It is a choral story about a Milan that is not yet the Milan to drink, but a black and dangerous city with one hundred and eighty murders a year. At the center of the series is the story of Charlie, best friend of Renato Vallanzasca, destined to become one of the best-known names in Italian crime.

A story of collective formation where everyone chases glory — and everyone, once achieved, must accept the price.

“Those who…La Mala”: what to expect

Claudia Pandolfi protagonist of a series on feminicide

Let’s talk about “The Suspect” a new crime-thriller series on the theme of femicide. Many elements make this story unique: the setting – it is entirely filmed in Viareggio during the Carnival celebrations -, the protagonist – at the center of the story is a hearing-impaired girl who talks about the complexity of disability by speaking to the new generations – and an exceptional cast which sees Claudia Pandolfi in the front row in the role of a commissioner dealing with a difficult case.

“The Suspicion”: all the previews

Maurizio Lastrico becomes a chef in the comedy set in a prison: “Fuori Menù”

Light and profound, ironic and dramatic. “Fuori Menù” is one of the Sky news to keep an eye on in the coming months. Why? It brings together the theme of food with the prison drama genre in a modern, original story ready to conquer the public with delicious and criminal dishes.

The protagonist, in the role of a great chef adrift, is Maurizio Lastrico who admits that he is taking lessons to better get into the role. At his side, Fabio Balsamo. The director, however, is Fabio Paladini (same director of “Avvocato Ligas”, with Luca Argentero).

A comedy series about cooking and the theme of second chances.

“Fuori Menù”: plot, cast, when it comes out

“War” arrives, a legal drama from the creator of “Lupine” (with Dominic West)

It comes out in October 2026, has the same creator as “Lupin” and “Hijack” and is one of the most anticipated international series on Sky. It is called “War” and it is a legal drama on the theme of divorce with two exceptional protagonists: Dominic West (“The Crown”, “The Affair”) and Sienna Miller (American Sniper).

The series tells the story of the divorce of the century told from the point of view of two law firms at “war” with each other: one more traditional and the other decidedly more modern and aggressive. And to make everything even more interesting? A young lawyer hired by a firm to act as a spy for the competition.

This series is also a multigenerational tale.

There is also “Atomic”, an adrenaline-filled series about two “bad guys”

Two bad guys trying to save the world. It is “Atomic”, a “buddy movie” series cwritten by Gregory Burke and inspired by the non-fiction book “The Atomic Bazaar” by the late Vanity Fair journalist William Langewiesche.

When drug trafficker Max (Alfie Allen) crosses paths with JJ (Shazad Latif), an enigmatic fugitive, an unexpected friendship is born. The two are swept up in an unexpected, high-risk mission: transporting highly enriched uranium across North Africa and the Middle East, while the CIA, MI6 and a global network of opposing forces are on their trail.

“Prisoner” is released, an action series from the director of Peaky Blinders

An adrenaline-filled series, full of twists and action. That’s everything you can expect from “Prisoner”, the new Sky title from the director of Pealy Blinders.

Correctional officer Amber Todd is assigned to escort criminal Tibor Stone to court. After an ambush on the convoy, the two survive and are forced to flee together. Their relationship becomes increasingly ambiguous as a criminal cartel relentlessly pursues them.

“The Girl with the Dragon Tatoo”, the first TV adaptation of Stiegg Larsson’s bestseller, arrives in 2028

From the production company of “The Crown” and the authors of “Behind Her Eyes”, “The Girl with the Dragon Tatoo” arrives on Sky, the first TV adaptation of the bestseller by the writer and investigative journalist Stiegg Larsson, 15 years after the first film with Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara directed by David Fincher.

The new English Sky Original series will be a courageous contemporary retelling of the now famous story: the protagonist Mikael Blomkvist investigates to discover what happened to a girl from a rich family who disappeared 40 years earlier. To do this, he gets help from Lisbeth Salander, a computer hacker.

All the series acquired by Sky: from “Lord of the Flies” to “The Miniature Wife”

In addition to the Sky originals, many acquired titles are also arriving on the streaming platform, including highly anticipated series such as “Lord of the Flies”, the first TV adaptation of William Golding’s novel.

The series, which will have its world premiere at the 76th Berlinale, is signed by the celebrated creator of Adolescence.

Also arriving on Sky in the spring is “The Miniature Wife”, the dramedy series that explores power imbalances within marriage. The cast includes Elizabeth Banks (The Better Sister, Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games saga) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, Death by Lightning).

The “Sky Collections” channel brings “Beverly Hills 90210” back to TV

On the “Sky Collections” channel dedicated to the most iconic TV series of the past, one of the most legendary titles of the 90s arrives, the series that glued millions of viewers all over the world to the screen: “Beverly Hills, 90120”.

Before all the modern teen dramas there was her, “Beverly Hills, 90210”, the iconic creation in ten seasons by Aaron Spelling and Darren Star (Melrose Place, Sex and the city, Emily in Paris).

For the first time since 2001 available in full, for the first time also on demand, for the first time in HD and in 16:9: a true generational cult arrives on Sky and streaming on NOW.