The new “Superman” is the most human superhero you have ever seen





What do you expect from a movie on the superheroes of comics? Fracasso, action, special effects and great social and existential themes tackling more or less metaphorically. In the “Superman” of James Gunn to be released at the cinema on Wednesday 9 July, there is all this but well before all this, there is the superhero for Antonomasia of the comics, which despite being a metauman and also alien is actually one like everyone: with his troubles, his torments, his sadness, his doubts, his feelings, so authentically human. To give body to yet another Superman that the public will be able to see on the big screen, the director called David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan is instead his beloved and Sveglissimalois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult plays the antagonist, the ruthless billionaire at the head of a Big Tech Lex Luthor.

Superman, the plot

Superman has just suffered a loud blow, the first of his long superhero career, and it is so bad that, in order to reach his secret refuge among the ice he must get help from his loyal super dog Krypto. Arriving safely he begins to ask questions: to reduce him to that state was the metauman called “Boravia hammer”, as a reaction to Superman’s intervention to protect the neighbor threatened by the invasion of Boravia (“to free the people from an authoritarian regime”, of course). An intervention in an international question that is considered controversial by some: he had Superman the right to intrude in the name of the protection of the threatened people, going against an allied state of the United States and unleashing consequences of which, the humanoid coatone that gave him a beautiful alarm clock is only a shy start?.

As we go into Superman’s thoughts we discover his world, alien, saved from his parents while his world ended up and entrusted to two good farmers, who grew up like Clark Kent, who became a reporter and fell in love with the brilliant colleague Lois Lane, who knows he is him, the superhero with the cloak and also brings him well. Above all, we discover that Superman’s suspicions about Boravia’s maneuvers were correct and that, behind everything that will happen to him, from the beginning to the end of the film there is a ruthless antagonist moved by a ferocious envy and which is also a billionaire with interests that involve international politics. Success, once again, Superman, to save the world?

“Superman”: a fun adventure with a very human superhero (and a hilarious super dog)

This new “Superman” by James Gunn will surprise you mainly because the director has been able to avoid the risk of tiredness that inevitably grips the cinematographic vein of the superheroes and, also finding a necessary touch of lightness, reports the genre to what should be more frankly, that is, a nice film comic book.

That the comic book has aesthetics (net of the possibilities that new technologies to the visual impact give), but above all the simplicity of narration, the desire to tear even some laughs between one francassone battle and the other, without forgetting the final message and several references to our contemporaneity that make the story, fresh and engaging. That’s all.

Mixed for well, these different elements are obtained a fun film, between adventure and comedy in which our superhero, despite being alien, is human, too human, desperately human, certainly more than its antagonist who is human of lineage but alien from heart, a heart that beats only for the lust of power fueled by the mountain of dollars accumulated with new technologies. Money that now, are no longer enough to satisfy his frustration, so why not aim directly to conquer the world, relying on ambitious and corrupt governments?

Our Superman is more human than Lux Luthor because he has doubts, he asked questions, has insecurities, fragility and feelings. He is one capable of constituting himself only to find his dog who “will be alone and frightened”. The dog, indeed the supercane, Krypto, is the character who holds (together with the very strange green lantern) all the playful weight of the comic part of the film on its furry legs. The relationship with Superman is tender but, above all, hilarious, and Krypto is a character from whom we expect so much even in the next films!

VOTE: 6.8

