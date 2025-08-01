The new terminal at Kuwait International Airport: the characteristics of the maxi-project

The construction of the Terminal T2 of the new Kuwait International Airport represents a real, and above all effective, attempt by Kuwait to establish itself as hub International plane, of strategic importance, in the Gulf area. With a investment of several billion dollarsthis project is a pillar of the Kuwait Vision 2035aimed at diversifying the economy and promoting the country’s infrastructure development. Let’s see in more detail how this mega project is done.

Project description

First of all let’s say immediately that the project bears the signature of the London design and architecture study Foster + Partners. The design is inspired by typical elements of culture, and the environment, of the Kuwait region and for this reason the airport’s design line evoke the sails of traditional boats dhow With its unique “clover” form and a large canopy that extends to shade the external areas.

Example of Dhow boat. Credit: Lizalotter



Even the wise use of reinforced concrete, which gives life to sinuous structural elements, recalls the union, but also the contrast, between the sinuous sails of local boats and the firmness and the strength of the stone. The building is conceived by three main central wings from 1.2 km eachwhich will constitute the boarding gates and branch off starting from a single high central environment 25 meters.

Structures and capacity of the terminal

In the initial phase the project will be able to serve well 13 million passengers But it will be reached up to 25 million per year, with the flexibility of expanding further to 50 million in the future. The new terminal also, overall, will develop on an area of 0.75 square kilometers.

It will also be expected to create a long avant -garde luggage management system 6 km and capable of processing up to 2,930 luggage per hoursupported by 120 Check-in benches. There is one third track And the renovation of the two existing, as well as a new air traffic control tower.

Sustainability as the main objective

Like any mega project that is self -respecting, this also focuses on the respect of sustainability criteria and minimized impact on the surrounding environment. One of the main objectives of the project is in fact to obtain certification Leed gold (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). To achieve this, the project plans to use a lot of solar energy. The roof of the building will in fact host beyond 81,000 photovoltaic panels To generate clean energy, with the aim of covering at least 23 % of the building’s energy needs and reduce total consumption of 42 % compared to a standard airport.

The reinforced concrete structure acts as thermal mass, helping to mitigate the extreme temperatures of the desert (from 6 ° C in winter to over 45 ° C in summer). More than 8,000 skylights They will allow natural light to illuminate the building, filtering direct sun radiation. Then there will be a great saving of water consumption, which will be reduced by 45% with the use of reduced flow taps and reuse, as far as possible, of gray waters.

Another strong point is that relating to the use of recycled materials, which will certainly be used in a massive way in the realization of the main components of the new terminal.

Criticism to the project

The T2 project has undergone significant delays. Initially provided for the 2022 or the 2023, The completion date has been postponed several times. These delays are often associated with complex bureaucratic procedures, Contract management problems and, in some cases, unexpected difficulties during construction. The slowness in the development of infrastructures in Kuwait is a recurring criticism.

Some observers have raised doubts abouthuge investment (There is talk of billions of dollars) In an airport of this magnitude, considering that Kuwait is traditionally not an international “hub” such as Dubai or Doha. The question is if the expected capacity will be fully used by passenger traffic that is mainly “origin-adstination” rather than transit.