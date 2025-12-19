The Night Manager 2, ten years later, the thriller TV series based on the novel by John le Carré returns

Almost exactly ten years after the release of the first season, The Night Manager 2 is about to arrive, the second season of the TV series based on the novel of the same name (in Italian The Night Manager) by John le Carré, the master of spy literature who died in 2020.

In 2023, BBC (which had broadcast the first season) and Amazon agreed to pick up the series, and in 2024 they announced that The Night Manager would have a second and also a third season. And so, here we are ready for The Night Manager 2, of which you can find here all the information on the cast (with the return of both protagonists, albeit in different ways), the plot and the release date, as well as the official trailer for the new season and images from the set.

The cast of The Night Manager 2, including returns and new names

In the new season, filmed between London and, above all, Colombia, there will be no Hugh Laurie with his Richard Roper, who at the end of the first season met a bad end (unlike in the book where he ran away) after Pine blew up his deal, triggering the clients’ revenge. Laurie, however, is still an executive producer on the series.

The protagonist Jonathan Pine will still be played by Tom Hiddleston, who together with Olivia Colman (Angela Burr) will still have a main role. Reprising their roles and also returning to the cast are Alistair Petrie (Sandy), Noah Jupe (Danny Roper), Douglas Hodge (Rex) and Michael Nardone (Frisky).

Camila Morrone (Roxana Bolaños), Diego Calva (Teddy Dos Santos), Indira Varma (Mayra), Paul Chahidi (Basil) and Hayley Squires (Sally) join the cast of the second season. Georgi Banks-Davies is the director of the new season.

The plot of The Night Manager 2

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

The Night Manager 2, when it comes out on Prime Video

In the UK the series will continue to run on the BBC. In the rest of the world, however, the second season, consisting of six episodes, will be released on Prime Video. In particular, the first three episodes will be released on Sunday 11 January 2026, while the next three will be released individually every Sunday until the season finale on 1 February.

The Night Manager 2, the official trailer in Italian

The images and protagonists of the new season of The Night Manager