The Nora Dalmasso case: the documentary of one of the most upsetting crimes in Argentine history: when it comes out on Netflix

On Netflix we return to disdain the darkest meanders of crime with a new documentary that promises to be compelling and a little controversial. Almost twenty years after one of the most debated cases of murder of Argentina, the streaming giant points the spotlight on the story of Nora Dalmasso, a woman from the upper bourgeoisie found strangled in her home in Río Cuarto. The complete title of the document is “killed a thousand times: the Nora Dalmasso case”, a project that questioned a case that has shaken public opinion and left open wounds in the Argentine company (and not only).

The Nora Dalmasso case: what is it about

The documentary reconstructs the crime that took place in November 2006, when the body of Nora Dalmasso, mother of two children and apparently irreproachable wife, is found in the room of her daughter, strangled with the belt of her bathrobe knotted with precision around the neck. A murder that has its roots in a network of silences, reputations to defend, suspicions crossed and, above all, a survey to say the least controversial.

The series offers testimonies, archival images and new interviews, with the intention of reconstructing the rarefied atmosphere of Río Cuarto, angled and conservative city where the appearance is everything and the truth is often uncomfortable. Behind the smiling face of Nora, described by the media like that of a perfect mother and wife, there are never resolved questions: who was Nora Dalmasso really? And who had an interest in taking her life?

To make the case still particularly disturbing is the total failure of Argentine justice in clarifying: the woman’s husband, Marcelo Macarrón, was tried in 2022 but acquitted for insufficiency of evidence: at the time of the murder he was in fact in Uruguay for a golf tournament. Even the son of the couple Facundo has been unjustly suspected for years, victim of a chaotic judicial machine and accused of wanting to protect the interests of the most influential classes.

“Killed a thousand times: the Nora Dalmasso case”: when it comes out on Netflix

The new Netflix documentary “The Nora Dalmasso case” arrives on Netflix, all over the world, Thursday 19 June 2025.

“Killed a thousand times: the Nora Dalmasso case”: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cq4e56h5zb8