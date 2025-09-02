The numbers of the 2025/26 transfer market in Serie A and the comparison with foreign countries: in the Premier League record expenses

The summer transfer marketthe most full -bodied session of the year for the transfers of players and coaches between football teams, is the moment when the clubs pull the line of the past season and lay the foundations for the one that looms. The last session ended on Monday 1 September at 20.00 and the Serie A he spent in total 1.19 billion euros (The Milan It is the team that spent the most, more than one tenth of the total), closing with a Revenue/output budget in slight loss (-90 millionfar better than the 2024 data that had been around the 360).

Let’s analyze the performance of our maximum championship focusing on the cash movements of the individual clubs, comparing it with its own European competitors and with thelast season. Recall that for Italian teams and the main European championships on 1 September the incoming transfer market closed, but not the one out of the way, given that some alloys can still shop: in the Brazilian one the term is September 3, in the Saudi on the 11, in the Turkish one on the 12th. In the Serbian championship the transfer market will even close on 1 December.

The financial statements of the Italian teams: who spent more and who less

Among the 20 Serie A teams the one that recorded the Better budget between sales and purchases is the Genoa who from the financial point of view has moved only out: his balance is of +52 million. Followed by Parma (+40) e Bologna (+29). The top 3 “negative” is instead represented by Como (-93), Juventus (–52) e Inter (-44). Considering, however, the only voice “expenses“, as anticipated is the Milan which destined the greatest sum (164 million even if the Rossoneri have collected it 170 from the sales), followed by Juventus (137) e Atalanta (125). Here is the detail of the team expenses per team.

Compared to the transfer market of a year ago, the Serie A has spent 110 million less And he collected more (+ 170 million), improving the total balance from – 367 to – 84. In the last 20 years only once the balance of our football has been with the sign “+“, in 2023/24.

The comparison with the foreign championships: the unbridgeable gap with the Premier League

Despite having spent a third of the Premier LeagueSerie A is the second one of the top 5 European championships for investments in the summer transfer market, the only one in addition to English to overcome the billion euros in total expenditure. To make a comparison, the German teams of the Bundesliga spent 850 million In all, the Spanish ones of the Liga 682while the French ones – Ligue 1 – 636. The latter have far the best balance (+338 million). The Premier League has spent more than the other four top leagues put together: his 3.56 billion In a single session they are an absolute record. The previous one was exceeded 2.75 billion Euro registered two summers ago.

The unreachable purchasing power of the Premier League is based on a business model that has created an overwhelming economic gap with the other European championships, visible in the analysis of revenues. The key factor of this supremacy are the television rights: the English championship collects about 3.5 billion euros per seasonmore than triple than the approx 900 million of the Serie A. TV rights international By alone they guarantee every single premier league club approximately 68 million eurosa figure that exceeds the total collection of most Italian teams. This creates a paradoxical situation in which the last classified in England gains more from TV compared to Serie A top clubs such as Inter, Milan and Juventus, also allowing the English-low English teams to dominate the transfer market with “crazy” offers.

Widening over Europe, the Saudi Pro League It is the sixth league for expenses in the world with beyond 473 million invested131 million collected for a negative balance of over 340 million. The highest championship of Saudi Arabia also this summer welcomed many players from Europe: from Theo Hernandez to the Al Hilal di Simone Inzaghi to the couple Joao Felix-Coman who began to Alla Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 10 most expensive transfers of the summer 2025 worldwide

The most expensive blow of the summer market 2025 was the arrival of Alexander Isak at Liverpool for 145 million euros. The Reds were also absolute protagonists with Florian Wirtz (125 million from Bayer Leverkusen) e Hugo Ekitike (95 million from the Eintracht Frankfurt), closing three operations in the top 3. The only two overseas purchases were those of Victor Osimhen (passed from Naples to Galatasaray) e Luis Diaz (from Liverpool to Bayern Munich).

Alexander Isak (Newcastle -> Liverpool) – 145 million Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen -> Liverpool) – 125 million Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht -> Liverpool) – 95 million Nick Woltemade (Stuttgart -> Newcastle) – 85 million Benjamin Sesko (Leipzig -> Manchester United) – 76.5 million Victor Osimhen (Naples -> Galatasaray) – 75 million Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford -> Manchester United) – 75 million Matheus cunha (Wolves -> Manchester United) – 74.2 million Martín Zubimeni (Real Sociedad -> Arsenal) – 70 million Luis Diaz (Liverpool -> Bayern Munich) – 70 million

The 10 top transfers of the summer market in Italy

As regards, however, the top 10 of the transfers to and from theItaly The one of Osimhen direction Galatasaray wins, who paid the termination clause of 75 million to Napoli. Follows that of Mateo Rettegui A at the Al-Qadsiah: the now ex Atalanta becomes the More paid Italian footballer ever barefoot Sandro Tonalimoved from Milan to Newcastle two seasons ago for 58.9 million. Closes the top 3 Tijjani Reijnderspassed by Milan at Manchester City.