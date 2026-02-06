The only figure-8 Ferris wheel in the world is the Golden Reel at Studio City in Macau: it is 130m high

Image edited with AI.



On the island of Macauin China, there is one of the most curious engineering works in the world of entertainment: I’m talking about the Golden Reelthat is, the only one Ferris wheel in the shape of an 8 to the world. This Guinness World Record attraction – built inside the luxury hotel and casino Study City – significantly contributes to making the “Chinese Las Vegas” even more iconic. But how is it done from a technical point of view?

The attraction was created by a company based in Liechtenstein, the Intamin Amusement Rides Int. Corpand is composed of 17 cabins in style steampunkeach capable of carrying up to 10 passengers. To access the wheel, tourists must go to the 23rd floor of the hotel and a complete ride takes about 15 minutes. And in case anyone was wondering, no, the cabins do not exchange places at the intersection of the 8 but follow a path that runs along the entire perimeter of the figure.

Among other things, it is interesting to underline the fact that the number 8in Chinese tradition, is associated with fortune – definitely a necessary item for anyone gambling in Macau.

The resort where the Ferris wheel is located, lo Study Citywas finished in 2015 against a budget of 3.2 billion dollars. What strikes tourists is its grandeur. It is a building that follows the style Art Deco and is often compared to the buildings of Gotham City – which, for those unfamiliar, is the city in which Batman is set. In reality, this comparison is not a far-fetched one, since inside the hotel there are attractions dedicated to the Batman, such as a 4D cinema. In addition to this the resort can count on approx 1600 roomsas well as to water park largest on the island, a SPA and more than 30 restaurants.

In short, it is now an iconic location for the country, so much so that it was the backdrop to a short film, The Auditionstarring Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt.