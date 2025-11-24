The only series to watch on Netflix this week

A very important (and long-awaited) week is coming from a serial point of view. In fact, on Netflix there is the return of one of the most loved and viewed series of all time. And this title is the only one worth watching on Netflix these days.

So let’s find out which series we are talking about and what will be on Netflix this week which runs from 24 to 30 November 2025.

Stranger Things 5 ​​- Volume 1 (November 27)

The grand finale of “Stranger Things” is about to debut on Netflix and expectations are very high. When is it coming? In fact, just this week, on November 27th at 2.00 am, the first episodes of the fifth chapter of the sci-fi series created by the Duffer brothers which has conquered the whole world will be released.

But there is still time to say goodbye to this story. In fact, only the first volume will be released this week, consisting of the first four episodes.

Volume 2 (three episodes) will be released on Christmas Day while the final episode will be on New Year’s Day.

What will happen in “Stranger Things 5”? We are in the aautumn 1987. Hawkins has been marked by the opening of the portals and our heroes are united by a single goal: to find and kill Vecna, who has vanished into thin air: it is not known where he is or what his plans are.

Complicating the mission, the government placed the city under military quarantine and intensified the hunt for Eleven, forcing her into hiding again. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, a heavy and familiar fear takes hold.

The final battle is upon us, and with it a darkness more powerful and deadly than anything you’ve ever faced before. To put an end to this nightmare, the entire group must remain together, for the last time.

