The Pangeos project wants to build a turtle “floating city” of 60,000 people

3D rendering of the Pangeus project.



Pangeos It is the itinerant “floating city” conceived by the Italian study Lazzarini Design: a colossal “terayacht” long 550 meters and wide 610 (more than double the Colosseum), capable of hosting up to 60,000 people. The name derives from Pangea, the ancient supercontinent who united all the emerged lands. But here the goal is to combine people, structures and technologies … floating. The project includes a self -powered ship, without a fixed itinerary, able to travel slowly around the world. On its surface there would be hotels, shops, apartments, parks, ports for boats and even landing slopes. All fed by solar panels and a system that uses the movement of the waves.

For the construction of the project, a gigantic construction structure called would be needed terashipyarda naval construction site never built before. According to Lazzarini, a long area would be needed 180 kilometers and wide 200 kilometers To be obtained by dragando the seabed and surrounding it with a dam. Once the ship is completed, the dam would open and the area would be flooded, officially launching the “turtle” at sea. To build it they need 8 billion dollars. The chosen place? THE’Saudi Arabia, Where the government has already launched ultra-familiar projects such as Neom or The Line, Pangeos could arise near the port of King Abdullah. If the project receives the necessary funds, the construction could start in 2033 and last at least 8 years.

Unlike traditional boats, Pangeos does not have the classic V -shape: it really looks like a turtle. And it is not just an aesthetic choice: its lateral “fins” are designed to capture thekinetic energy of the waveshelping to make it move without consuming fuel. In addition to this, the roof will be covered by solar panels And it will integrate 9 HTS electric motors (High temperatures superconductor) from 16,800 horses each. Speed? About 5 knots (just over 9 km/h): it is not designed to run, but to move slowly among the oceans as a nomadic and self -sufficient platform.

Inside it is easy to imagine a real metropolis with shops, hotels, resorts, parks and green areas, ports for boats and flying drones, apartments, villas and much more. In total, he can host Up to 60,000 people between inhabitants and tourists. A figure equal to the inhabitants of an average Italian city.

At this point the question arises: how is it possible that such an enormous structure Don’t you sink? The answer lies in the Falling sciencewhich exploits the Archimedes principle. In simple words: a body floats if the weight of the water that moves is greater or equal to its weight. Pangeos’ main bone consists of steel high resistance, but the real “makeup” to maintain the structure afloat is hidden under the surface: the ship would continue 30,000 watertight compartments who work like a gigantic modular raft. Even in case of damage or flaws, the internal division guarantees one redundant floatingwhich avoids the risk of sinking. So even if a part of the structure floods, the other compartmentalizations would keep everything to the surface, a system similar to that used in the aircraft carriers or submarines.

Building such a giant is not cheap: the estimated budget is of 8 billion dollars. Lazzarini foresees at least 8 years of work. To finance the project, the company has chosen an original idea: crowdfunding through NFT. Whoever wants can buy tickets, hotel rooms or even whole apartments … but in metaverse. Exactly: even before the royal ship is built, you can live a virtual experience on board, complete with terraced villas, central squares and view of the ocean (digital).