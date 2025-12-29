The Paper, the trailer for the sequel-spinoff of The Office with Sabrina Impacciatore coming to Sky

After years of remakes around the world (the last one in Australia) and sequels/reboots that never came to fruition, the long-awaited The Paper, a spinoff TV series of the American version of the legendary The Office, is about to be released in Italy too, specifically on Sky and NOW, the spinoff TV series of the American version of the legendary The Office, the series launched twenty-five years ago in the United Kingdom by Ricky Gervais and made famous throughout the world by the American remake starring Steve Carell. And in The Paper, released in the USA last September on Peacock, there is also an important Italian presence, Sabrina Impacciatore, definitively launched on the international scene by The White Lotus 2.

And for the occasion, from 17 January on Sky and NOW (on demand and in marathon on Sky Collection) all 9 seasons of The Office US will also be available, an Emmy-winning series capable of obtaining over 160 nominations, marking an era and launching the careers of actors such as Steve Carell and John Krasinski to the point of becoming a true global cult. Here are all the previews and the trailer in Italian for The Paper.

What The Paper is about

The Paper, already renewed for a second season, retains its irreverent spirit and mockumentary language, introducing new characters and shifting its gaze to the world of local journalism. Set, in fact, in a Midwestern editorial office on the verge of closure, that of the Toledo Truth Teller, The Paper tells of dynamics between colleagues that many viewers will recognize as familiar, however exasperated by a sharp and surreal humor. Between precariousness, idealism and the daily struggle against clickbait, the series stages the desperate – and often disastrous – attempt to produce quality information without adequate means, resources or skills.

Here’s the official synopsis: “In this new mockumentary series, Emmy®-winning executive producers Greg Daniels and Michael Koman return to the universe of The Office. Continuing the original story, the crew that documented life at Dunder Mifflin’s headquarters in Scranton discovers a local Midwestern newspaper is on the verge of disappearing, while a new editor tries to revive it by relying on volunteer reporters. The Paper follows the complex and often grotesque daily lives of a group of dreamers in love with journalism and their less competent colleagues, as they try to report accurate news without the resources, training or support necessary to actually do so.”

The cast of The Paper, with the return of Oscar Nuñez

Among the protagonists, Sabrina Impacciatore stands out in the role of Esmeralda Grand, an eccentric and manipulative interim editor-in-chief who, after being demoted upon the arrival of a new editor-in-chief, tries in every way to sabotage him.

Also starring Domhnall Gleeson as Ned, the new editor-in-chief of the Truth Teller, with a contagious enthusiasm for good old paper journalism. He could be the inspirational leader the paper needs… but does he have any idea what he’s doing?

Oscar Nuñez returns to the role of Oscar Martinez, creating a direct bridge to The Office. The former Dunder Mifflin employee has a new job as the Truth Teller’s chief accountant, but try as he might, he just can’t seem to avoid the office’s new antics.

The rest of the cast introduces many new characters with an independent narrative arc, but there is no shortage of reminders and Easter eggs for fans of the series, making the experience even more fun.

The series, by Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), has Executive Producers Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman; as creators and showrunners Michael Koman and Greg Daniels (Ep. 101). The main cast includes: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Oscar Nuñez. Guest stars include: Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, Nancy Lenehan. Directing the series: Greg Daniels, Ken Kwapis, Yana Gorskaya, Paul Lieberstein, Tazbah Chavez, Jason Woliner, Jennifer Celotta, Matt Sohn, Dave Rogers, Jeff Blitz.

When The Paper comes out on Sky and NOW

All ten episodes of The Paper are immediately available exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW from Monday 26 January 2026.

The trailer for The Paper