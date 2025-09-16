The ‘Paypal Mafia’ and the (real) threat to American democracy





Charlie Kirk’s killing places America in front of an evidence: there is now a “cold” civil war in progress. In fact, starting from January 6, 2021, the day of the assault on Capitol Hill in which the Trumpian fanboys, contesting the result of the elections presidential presidential Of 2020, they responded to the appeal of Donald Trump himself and the majority of the Maga world (Make America Great Again), spread via social media, destroyed and profaned the places and symbols of the largest democracy in the world, America was divided into two. On the one hand, those who believe in liberal democracy, on the other, those who, on the other hand, see in it a great conspiracy aimed at enslaving the mind of all true Americans. The latter are Trump’s America. Or rather, he is their spokesman, the maximum representative, their leader. It was not Trump and his acolytes, from the Maga and Qanon movement, who created these discontented and conspiracy agents, ready to destroy the American democratic institutions.

A martyr

Donald Trump recognized them, understood them and spoke to him, promising them a new America. Charlie Krik was one of the most powerful and young spokespersons of this America and his killing makes it a martyr. And when there is a martyr, there is a religion. And if political belonging becomes religion, there is likely to be a war at any moment. And this war, in reality, is already underway. It is a “cold” civil war, still mostly latent, but he has split the USA for at least a decade in two.

The “Paypal Mafia” and the dark project behind Trump’s rise

Donald Trump is not born alone. He is the incarnation of a political project that comes from afar and has precise contacts. They call them those of the “Paypal Mafia”, or the “New Company of the Ring” – yes, the same saga of Tolkien of which our Giorgia Meloni and its associates of the Brothers of Italy has fallen in love – a group of entrepreneurs from the Tech sector who found in Donald Trump the reference politician, capable of embodying a new vision of democracy: conservative and reactionary, polarizing, repressive. Ken Howerry, Peter Thiel, Luke Nosek, Elon Musk, Max Levchin and Yu Pan, who gave birth to Paypal, represent the Alfa of this new construction of the American democratic state. Thiel himself, at the head of the Palantir Technologies company – another Tolkenian reference – company in the Big Data sector, in 2007 wrote a small essay, “The Straussian moment ”.

In this Pamphlet, written on the rubble of 11 September – the date from which the liberal thought inspired by the positive vision of globalization goes into crisis – re -tightened to the “scapegoat theory” of his teacher at the University of Stanford Renè Girard: only with a sacrificial victim can chaos be avoided. For Peter Thiel this sacrificial victim is western liberal democracy. This makes you shiver because Thiel is one of the main shadow ideologists of the Trumpian administration. And it makes species review the images of the day of the settlement of Donald Trump with all the majority of the big techs to attend, as if to decree the main purpose of this administration: the birth of the Turbo-Tecno liberalism. It should be wondered how compatible with the principles of western democracy.

“The digital Leviatano”: how Tech Turbo-Liberism threatens American democracy

If “democracy” and “liberalism” are no longer compatible, as Peter Thiel’s essay seems to suggest, and if Donald Trump’s America seems more and more aimed at building a tech -traction turbo -liberal state – almost anarchoid – what American democracy could go? Certainly towards a restriction of civil freedoms. And it is in this sense that perhaps the measures that Trump himself is taking towards some of the largest American cities (Washington is to be read. A.DChicago, New York and San Francisco) – mostly democratic guidance – when calling, to guarantee national security, federal forces. On the one hand, the space is increasingly narrowing for a democratic debate, militarizing the cities, polarizing the comparison more and more, criminalizing the diversity of ideas, on the other a circle of “illuminating” is created – this yes, truly an untouchable caste – formed by the majority of the big tech who, in need of large state investments, are ready to escape the leadership of the president to the sound of electoral funding, when real profits in favor of the family and the circle of Donald Trump.

The big techs need the American state to finish their companies. In fact, today none of the seven sisters of the Big Tech (Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia) can survive without the hand of the state. They all have the need for a large quantity of energy, state spaces and investments. Especially now that the challenge is based on the development of artificial intelligence, a real weapon on a global scale of the future. And the liberal democratic state goes into crisis if on the other side of the globe there is a democrature which, albeit in the form of a “popular single -acticity republic”, in fact can decree as the destinies of its citizens believes, in order to reach the maximum result in terms of efficiency of the losses and production factors. Democracy is, therefore, a problem for Tech Turbo-Liberism and puts us all in front of a serious danger: the digital Leviatan.