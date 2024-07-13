The Perfect Couple, the crime miniseries with Nicole Kidman: the trailer and when it comes out

After the success of the romantic comedy A Family Affair, Nicole Kidman returns to Netflix with a new crime miniseries in which she is the protagonist. It is called The Perfect Couple and is a crime title that tells, in six episodes, the story of a body found on the beach and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. But let’s go into more detail to find out more about this new flagship title of the streaming platform.

The Perfect Couple: the plot

Amelia Sacks is about to marry the heir to one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families. Her future mother-in-law is the famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, who doesn’t hide her disapproval but spares no expense in organizing what promises to be the most important wedding of the season. But when a body washes up on the beach and secrets are revealed, an investigation begins that seems to have come straight from the pages of one of the author’s books, and suddenly everyone is a suspect.

The Perfect Couple: The Cast

Nicole Kidman (A Family Affair, The Ricardos) is Greer Garrison Winbury, the groom’s mother.

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, Asteroid City) is Tag Winbury, the groom’s father.

Eve Hewson (Flora and Son, Bad Sisters) is Amelia Sacks, the bride.

Billy Howle (In Heaven’s Name, The Serpent) is Benji Winbury, the groom.

Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Equalizer 3: Hard Target) as Abby Winbury, the sister-in-law.

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Bold Type) is Merritt Monaco, the bride’s best friend.

Ishaan Khattar (Beyond the Clouds, The Righteous Guy) is Shooter Dival, the groom’s best friend.

Jack Reynor (Midsommar, The Peripheral) is Thomas Winbury, the groom’s brother.

Sam Nivola (Maestro, White Noise) is Will Winbury, the groom’s brother.

Mia Isaac (Not Okay, Black Cake) is Chloe Carter, the police chief’s daughter.

Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex Girlfriend, The First Lady) is Nikki Henry, the detective.

Isabelle Adjani has the recurring role of Isabel Nallet, the family friend.

The Perfect Couple: the trailer

The Perfect Couple: when it comes out on Netflix

The Perfect Couple miniseries arrives on Netflix on September 5, 2024.

