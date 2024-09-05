The Perfect Couple, the ending explained

The new crime series The Perfect Couple arrives on Netflix on Thursday, September 5, starring a very fit Nicole Kidman, capable of embodying a rich, famous woman who exercises absolute power not only in her marriage and her family, but over everything around her.

The Perfect Couple begins with a lavish and carefree party, celebrated at sunset in a villa on Nantucket Bay. The luxurious estate belongs to one of the most important families in Massachusetts, the Wilburys, led by the charismatic Greer, a successful mystery writer and a woman of charm and character.

The party is a pre-wedding party, because the next day the wedding of one of the Wilbury scions, Benji, is about to take place with a brilliant girl, but from a lower social class, Amelia, who loves her fiancé but is uncomfortable with his cumbersome family. The festive atmosphere is shattered by the discovery of a corpse at dawn the next day, which emerges from the waters of the lake in front of the villa: the corpse of a person we saw a little while before having fun at the party and getting ready to celebrate Amelia and Benji’s wedding with the others.

What happened the night after the party? From there begins a very intricate investigation that delves into the relationships between the family members and the torments and many secrets of the Wilburys, protected at all costs by Greer, obsessed with the idea that a misstep or a scandal could crumble the perfect image of her family.

The many disturbing hidden truths of the family are slowly revealed, one by one, through the investigation of the crime, listening to witnesses, reconstructions and the perspectives of the individual characters. The tensions unravel until the ending which, as is obligatory for the most successful thrillers, completely overturns everything, highlighting for the first time a character who until then seems completely secondary and, instead, is the key that reveals the mystery and casts even darker shadows on the ferocious reality of a family and a couple that is anything but perfect.