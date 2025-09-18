The perforations for the seismic microzonation at the Flegrei fields is underway: in what they consist

Credit: Google Earth



To the Campi Flegrei Geological and geophysical investigations have started aimed at the seismic microzonation of the Caldera. The aim is to better understand the phenomenon of bradyseism and in particular the terrain behavior in the different areas of the Caldera during earthquakes, which varies according to the local geological and morphological characteristics. The investigations, which kicked off on Monday 15 September, affect the municipalities of Pozzuoli, Bacoli and theWestern area of ​​Naples and foresee the realization of surveys small diameter up to 30 meters deep. They will last about three months and will not involve no risk for citizens.

In what the new investigations to the Flegrei fields consist of

The investigations for seismic microzonation are carried out by expert technicians of a specialized company in charge of the Campania region. The company will make surveys in the intervention area present in the shipping planning map of the Campi Flegrei, which includes i Municipalities of Pozzuoli, Bacoli and the western area of ​​Naples. This area constitutes theArea most affected by the phenomenon of bradisismidentified on the basis of the distribution of the epicenter of the earthquakes of magnitude higher than or equal to 2 and the lifting of the soil greater than or equal to 10 cm.

The map that indicates the areas of intervention, most affected by bradisism (in particular in the purple one could register the greatest effects), considered by the emergency shipping plan. Credits: Department of Civil Protection.



The polls will be little invasiveOf diameter not exceeding 12 cm and reduced depth, not exceeding 30 m. They will serve to collect samples whose analysis will allow you to reconstruct the stratigraphy of the subsoil, that is, the succession of layers, with the respective coasts and physical and chemical properties. Investigations on the surface will also be carried out. These perforations will not interfere with the daily life of citizens e they will not involve any risk. In fact, they have nothing to do with geothermal wells whose realization to the Flegrei fields is currently at the center of a scientific debate due to doubts about their safety.

Example of carrots extracted from the ground with perforations.



What is and what seismic microzonation is for

There seismic microzonation consists in the division of the territory into areas distinguished by a homogeneous behavior from the point of view of the response to the passage of seismic waves during earthquakes. In fact, even within an area with the same seismic danger, the soil can behave differently during earthquakes depending on its geological, geomorphological and hydrogeological characteristics. For example, soft and loose soils can cause aamplification of seismic waves: This means that the breadth of the waves increases and there are greater shaking and more serious damage. These investigations therefore serve to define the so -called “local seismic response“, Which can vary a lot even after a few meters. More generally, polls are fundamental to deepen the knowledge of the geology of the Phlegrean area and improve the understanding of the phenomenon of bradisism.