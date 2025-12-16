The Pitt, the trailer and release date of the second season on HBO Max

A new streaming platform and a new race between emergencies. HBO Max announces the second season of The Pittthe 5-time Emmy Award-winning medical drama created by R. Scott Gemmill. Here’s everything we know.

The Pitt, the trailer for the second season

The Pitt, the cast

The cast of the second season consists of, among others, Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi).

The Pitt, the production

The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. R. Scott Gemmill is creator and executive producer alongside John Wells, Noah Wyle, JWP’s Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan and Michael Hissrich.

The Pitt, when it comes out

The series in Italy will be available exclusively on HBO Max, with one episode per week, starting from January 13, 2026.

