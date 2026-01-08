The Prism of Love: the new Netflix anime, when it comes out

The new anime series “The Prism of Love” is about to arrive on Netflix: a story of romance and art, narrated with historical suggestions in a story with an international scope. Written by Yoko Kamio, appreciated author of “Boys Over Flowers”, and produced by Wit Studio, the series fits into the tradition of stories of personal growth, but does so with an unusual and fascinating setting: London in the early twentieth century. We talk about ambition, talent and feelings, through the story of an age in which everything seems possible and fleeting at the same time.

The Prism of Love: The Plot

The protagonist is Lili Ichijoin, a young Japanese painter who leaves her country to study at the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy in London. The transfer is not only a dream, but also a bet: her parents require her to become the best student within six months, otherwise she will have to return home and give up her artistic aspirations. In this competitive and stimulating context, the young woman finds herself facing a new environment, a different culture and the constant pressure of failure. One day he meets Kit Church, a brilliant English student, heir to an aristocratic family and already considered a painting genius. Sure of his talent but emotionally distant, Kit becomes both an opponent and a point of reference for Lili. Their rivalry inaugurates a challenge made of opposing brushes, ideas and worldviews. But behind the artistic confrontation something deeper takes shape: Lili’s determination and sincerity begin to chip away at Kit’s defenses, giving life to a bond that grows between insecurities, romantic impulses and the desire to find one’s place in the world.

“The prism of love” thus recounts a training journey in which art becomes the language of feelings and the historical background amplifies the sense of discovery. The series marks a new chapter in the career of Yoko Kamio, an author who made the history of shōjo manga with “Boys Over Flowers”, a record-breaking work for worldwide circulation and adaptations in numerous countries. It is no coincidence that Kamio declared that he wanted to tell a story capable of restoring light and hope in an era in which dreams and ideals seem increasingly difficult to defend.

The prism of love: the technical and vocal cast

The series was born from the mind of Yoko Kamio, responsible for the creation and screenplay together with Saki Fujii. Production is entrusted to Wit Studio, already known for high-impact titles such as Attack on Titan and B: The Beginning. At the direction we find a highly experienced team composed of Kazuto Nakazawa, Tetsuya Takahashi and Saki Fujii. Nakazawa has, in the past, also worked on the animated sequences of Kill Bill: Volume 1. The music is by Naoki “naotyu” Chiba, while the main theme is performed by the Chilli Beans. The original character designs are signed by Kamio and adapted for animation by Yasuko Takahashi. In the original voice cast stand out Atsumi Tanezaki in the role of Lili Ichijoin and Koki Uchiyama in that of Kit Church.

The prism of love: when it comes out

Netflix releases “The Prism of Love” on January 15, 2026, exclusively on the platform. The series consists of 20 episodes. A few days earlier, on January 8, 2026, the manga adaptation drawn by Maki Minami also debuts on the Shōnen Jump+ platform.

The prism of love: the trailer in Italian

undefined