The problem of the 3 bodies 2: when it comes out and all the news on the great return of the well-beloved Sci-Fi series

It was May 2024 when Netflix announced the renewal of the complex and fascinating Sci-Fi series that conquered the Netflix audience, “The problem of the 3 bodies”. Today, however, after a year, there are several information we have available on the second season of the series. Filming, in fact, began and is certainly the arrival of a new director directly from the world of Game of Thrones but also several new entries in the cast.

Inspired by the Sci-Fi novels of the Chinese author Liu Cixin, the problem of the 3 bodies is a serial adaptation of 8 episodes with a complex and intelligent plot that speaks of imaginary worlds inhabited by advanced alien populations that plan to invade the earth and exterminate humanity. The one told by this series, created by the same names behind the Game of Thrones phenomenon, is an engaging story that is based on one of the most complex dilemmas of physics and that leaves the viewer in front of many reflective ideas.

But what do we know so far on the problem of 3 bodies 2? Here are the latest news.

The problem of 3 bodies 2: shooting started and a new director arrives

The filming of the second chapter of the “problem of the 3 bodies” began and a new director has been added directly from the world of Game of Thrones ready to support Jeremy Podeswa, director of the first chapter. These are Miguel Sapochnik, also vetene the throne of Spade where he directed some of the most viewed episodes of the series such as Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards and The Winds of Winter. Furthermore, Sapochnik has been co-showrunner of the prequel house of the Dragon for a season before abandoning the project.

But that’s not all because Sapochnik will be accompanied by the director of photography Catherine Goldschmidt, who has worked on several episodes of “House of the Dragon” and received several prizes for this job. In addition, he worked on HBO’s “The Last of Us”. She and Sapochnik will work on block two of the second season of the series.

The problem of the 3 bodies: the plot

The fateful decision of a young woman in China of the 60s echoes in space and time up to the present day. When the laws of nature crumble inexplicably before their eyes, some brilliant scientists, part of a very close -knit group, combine the forces with an undaunted detective to face the greatest threat in the history of humanity.

The problem of the 3 bodies: the cast

Among the news in the cast of the series, we see the entrance of:

Alfie Allen (Atomic, The throne of Spade, Sas Rogue Heroes)

David Yip (a Chinese in Scotland Yard, mobile target)

Jordan Sunshine (The Pitt Season 2, Wonder Pets).

Always this week, they were also announced:

Claudia Doumit (Soulm8te, The Boys) in the role of “Captain Van Rijn”

Ellie de Lange (Run Away, Wolf Hall, The Serpent) in that of Ayla.

Alongside the new entries, we find Jess Hong (Jin), Benedict Wong (from Shi), Eiza González (Auggie), Jovan Peripo (Saul), Saamer Usmani (Raj), Liam Cunningham (Wade), Marlo Kelly (Tatiana), Sea Shimooka (Sofone) and Josh Brener (Kent).

The problem of 3 bodies 2: when it comes out on Netflix

The problem of 3 bodies 2 could be released on Netflix in 2026.

