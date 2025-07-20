According to one of the spokespersons of the European Commission, there would be Moscow behind the motion of censorship against President Ursula von der Leyen. This is declared Thomas Regnier. The Kremlin would have carried out several operations to drop the EU executive body. Meanwhile, Dimitri Peskov “removes” the meeting between the president of the United States Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin: “The time has not yet come”.

Moscow behind the motion of censorship

The motion of no confidence, then not passed, had been presented by the extreme right and skeptical Romanian deputy on the Gheorghe pypea vaccines, and was based on the refusal of Von der Leyen to make public messages exchanged with the CEO of the Pfizer at the height of the Covid pandemic. The right nationalists voted in favor.

The provision, according to Regnier, included Moscow’s plans: “We have long followed the Russian operations against the EU and the President of the Commission. The independent fact-keckers have clearly identified these operations in the context of the censorship motion”.

Peskov: “The solution in Ukraine is a long process”

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues. For the media of Kiev, Moscow would intend to attack the territory with 2 thousand drones. If already Trump, with the final of fifty days at Russia, has moved the resolution of the conflict forward, even more worrying signs arrive from the Kremlin. The spokesman Dimitri Peskov, in an interview with VGTRK, said that the process to get to the end of the war will be “long and difficult”. And Washington, claims, is aware of this.

At the same time, Peskov said that sooner or later there will be a meeting between Trump and Putin: “Over time it is something that will undoubtedly happen”. He added that “it may be necessary to formalize some important agreements achieved over time, after a huge job”.