The Quadrantids meteor shower arrives on January 3, 2025: where and how to see the show

Credits: Mike Lewinski, CC BY 2.0



The first astronomical show of 2025 is coming with the Quadrantid meteor showergenerated by debris from asteroid 2003 EH1. So keep an eye on the sky to enjoy these spectacular meteors burning in the Earth’s upper atmosphere at an even faster rate 120 meteors per hour at the peak of the swarm, thus becoming one of the most intense of the year. The peak of the swarm meteoric weather is expected this year 8pm on January 3rd and for them 6 hours laterhowever it will be possible to observe some Quadrantids even a few days before and after. The radiant (the direction from which they appear to come) is located near the constellation of Bootesbelow the Big Dipper. From our latitudes, it will be quite high on the horizon from midnight onwards on north-east direction.

This 2025 began under the banner of the Northern Lights visible from Italy and promises to be full of astronomical events, including a partial solar eclipse on March 29th and two total lunar eclipses on March 13th and September 7th.

When and where to see the Quadrantids in January 2025

The meteor shower of Quadrantids is generated by the passage of the Earth through the debris of theasteroid 196256 (2003 EH1). 2003 EH1 employs 5.52 years to orbit the Sun and is thought to be a “dead comet” or a “rock comet”. In particular, 2003 EH1 may be related to the comet C/1490 Y1 which was observed by Chinese, Japanese and Korean astronomers about 500 years ago.

The debris left behind by 2003 EH1 forms a band that the Earth passes through generating the meteor shower. As a result, meteors enter our atmosphere over multiple days, creating a peak in the area of ​​the band where the debris density is greater. This year the peak of the Quadrantids is scheduled for 8pm on January 3, 2025 and for them 6 hours later approximately, when the meteors will impact the Earth’s atmosphere at a rate of approximately 120 per hour. However, they will be observable, although less frequently, even a few days before and after January 3rd.

Position of the Quadrantid radiant around 01:00 on January 4, 5 hours after the peak of the shower. Credits: Stellarium.



The Quadrantids owe their name to Mural Quadrantan old constellation that today is part of that of Bootes. His radiant in fact, that is, the direction from which they seem to come, is located near the constellation of Bootesunder the Big Dipper. At the peak, the radiant will be very low on the northern horizon, so we will have to wait at least until midnight so that its height above the horizon is such as to allow the best visibility, thus reducing the window of optimal visibility at the peak.

Like seeing the meteor shower

The Quadrantids are observable with the naked eyeso no instrument is needed to observe them. Just look towards north-east after midnight below the constellation Ursa Major. Anyone who wants can try their hand at skies free from light pollution long exposure photography sessions to try to capture a meteor at the exact moment it burns up in the atmosphere.