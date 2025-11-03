The Rainmaker: the new legal thriller from John Grisham’s bestseller on Sky, the trailer and when it comes out

“The Rainmaker” is the new Sky series inspired by the bestseller of the same name by John Grisham, already adapted by Francis Ford Coppola in the famous 1997 film “The Rainmaker”. It is a high-voltage legal thriller that explores the limits of morality, power and the desire for truth, for a story in ten episodes where nothing is as it seems. In the cast? Milo Callaghan (Rivals), John Slattery (Mad Men) and Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time). But not only that.

The series is created, written and produced by Michael Seitzman (Code Black, Quantico), also showrunner of the series. The executive producers, in addition to Seitzman, include John Grisham, Jason Richman, David Gernert and Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Television.

The Rainmaker: the plot

Fresh out of law school, Rudy Baylor (played by the young Milo Callaghan) finds himself catapulted into his first big case: a David and Goliath battle against Leo Drummond (John Slattery), a renowned lawyer and old fox of the courtroom. Alongside him are his mentor Bruiser (Lana Parrilla) and the eccentric and brilliant paralegal assistant Deck (PJ Byrne). When Rudy and his team uncover two conspiracies linked to the mysterious death of a client’s son, the young lawyer will have to choose how far to go to get justice — and at what cost.

The Rainmaker: who is in the cast

“Alongside the protagonists Milo Callaghan, John Slattery and Lana Parrilla and PJ Byrne, the cast is completed by Madison Iseman, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs and Robyn Cara.”

The Rainmaker: when it comes out on Sky

The Rainmaker, the series, arrives on Sky and streaming on NOW on December 5, 2025.

The trailer for “The Rainmaker”