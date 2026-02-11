The ranking of the most polluted Italian cities: Palermo in the lead with 89 days over the limit

The ranking of the most polluted Italian cities.



What is the air quality that we breathe in Italy? Legambiente asks this every year when drawing up the report Mal’Aria di città 2026. According to this year’s report, at the top of the classification we have some of the most polluted cities Palermo, followed by Milan, Naples And Ragusa. The data for 2025 are however reassuring, with the Legambiente report showing a general improvement of the quality of the Italian air. However, the projections for 2030 are worrying: many Italian cities are still above the standard set by the European Union.

But how is this ranking established? We see it in this article.

Palermo, Milan and Naples: the ranking according to Legambiente

Every year Legambiente he tells us how we fare in the main cities in terms of air quality in his report Mal’Aria di città. The information reported in the report comes directly from the data collected in the various Italian regions by ARPA, i.e. the Regional Agency for Environmental Protection.

Like every year, a ranking of the “most polluted cities”. Before we see it, let’s see what it means. The three parameters that are mainly controlled are the concentration of nitrogen, PM10 and PM2.5 in the air. When we talk about PM, we are talking about particulate matter, i.e. fine dust with a diameter equal to or less than 10 µm (micro, i.e. 10-6 m) in the case of PM10, with a diameter less than 2.5 µm in the case of PM2.5.

According to the regulations currently in force, the daily limit to be respected in the city is do not exceed 35 days in a year with PM10 levels above 50 micrograms per cubic meter (for PM2.5, however, there is no daily limit), while as regards the annual limit we are talking about an average of 40 micrograms per cubic meter for PM10, 25 micrograms per cubic meter for PM2.5.

There classification drawn up by Legambiente in its annual report is based precisely on this, that is, on the number of days in which the daily PM10 limits. The first thing to say is that the data is improving: in 2025 there were “only” 13 provincial capitals that exceeded the 35-day limit, while in 2024 there were 24, 28 in 2023 and 29 in 2022.

So let’s see which are the 13 cities that have exceeded the daily PM10 limit for more than 35 days:

al first place there is Palermo with 89 days

there is with 89 days al second is found Milan with 66 days

is found with 66 days on the third we have a step on the podium Naples with 54 days

followed in the ranking by Ragusa (61 days), Frosinone (55 days), Lodi and Monza (48 days), Cremona and Verona (44 days), Modena (40 days), Turin (39 days), Rovigo (37 days) and Venice (36 days).

In addition to the decrease in the number of cities that have exceeded the daily limit, another positive fact is that no capital exceeded the annual limits for PM10, PM2.5 and nitrogen.

Limits for 2030 will be exceeded by many Italian cities: a worrying fact

Despite these positive signs, however, one remains great concern for Italy. Our country is in fact one of the areas most affected by pollution in Europe, and even if the data regarding pollution indicate a positive trend for our health, the projections are not so reassuring.

According to him standards established by the European Union for the 2030in fact, the daily limit to be respected for PM10 goes down at 20 micrograms per cubic meter and for PM2.5 at 20 micrograms per cubic meter. According to projections based on data from the last 15 years, 33 Italian cities may not reach the target. Speaking of percentages, the 53% of Italian capitals it would seem Not arrive in 2030 a respect the PM10 limitthe percentage rises to 73% as for i limits on PM2.5while the 38% regarding the value of Nitrogen. In short, despite the improvements, what is worrying is the slowness with which Italian cities are reducing their pollution values ​​from year to year.

To solve this problem, the Action Plan for Improving Air Quantity 2025-2027 provides for more stringent rules regarding heating appliances and the use of fossil biofuels, as well as greater controls and sanctions and greater citizen awareness. According to Legambiente, however, the action of the current Government, which has reduced the resources allocated to the Fund for improving air quality, is worrying.