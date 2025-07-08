The rare “cloud of fire” spotted in the Colorado sky is a fake: the explanation of the viral video

The video of a alleged Meteorological phenomenon never seen before taken from a helicopter pilot in Colorado, in the USA. In the video we see a temporal cloud that “downloads” something similar to the fire or a plasma ball on the ground during what looks like a downburst (not a hurricane as many are writing), and that many are calling “Tornado of fire” (which, however, is a completely different phenomenon, in which during a fire a language of fire forms a vortex). In reality it is a video fake made via Generative artificial intelligenceas we can understand from different suspicious and typical elements in this type of content. The reason why this video has returned to circulate in these days is in all probability to the strong bad weather that has affected Colorado in recent days. Here is a version of this video that is shooting almost everywhere lately in Italy.

First of all, let’s clarify what is the element that betrays the artificial nature of the video: The cockpit of the alleged helicopter. Given that the quality of the movie is what it is, it is enough just to take a look at the control panel to understand that something does not come back: there are no numbers or words but strange symbols impossible not to be interpreted as hallucinations Ai. There are also no tools that we will expect to find in a piloting cabin, such as GPS.

This is enough to make us understand that the video is fake. But there are useful considerations to do to help us “Feel the smell” of non -authentic content. An increasingly frequent situation, especially in an era in which to distinguish a video made through AI from a real video is becoming increasingly difficult. Remember just two months ago, quinto the social networks went crazy in front of the Viral video of an alleged globular lightningwho was actually a fake? Also in that case, in addition to the purely technical aspects, there were other elements that “smelled” of fake.

In this case, for example, looking on the net we can see that the video of this alleged meteorological phenomenon runs from December 2024And Only in social media: there are no articles of newspapers that resume the “news” – that in fact there is no – nor Meteorological explanations by experts or reference bodies in this discipline. Much of the extras of this video concern channels or profiles in which we talk about pseudosciences or other dietrological arguments.

Just read the text of the Instagram post that we have entered in this article (“the veil is thinned. It is no longer time to sleep”, “the truth will not be announced”) and the related hashtags (#risveglioquantico, #risvegliospritualo, #fineyllusion) to understand that it is a content that a content that He heavily winks at an esotericism that has nothing scientific.