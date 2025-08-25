The real question of the Facebook group "My wife"

Culture

The real question of the Facebook group "My wife"

The real question of the Facebook group “My wife”

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The real question of the Facebook group "My wife"
New eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii: the images of lava fountains
Ten movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this week (25-31 August)