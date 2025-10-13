The rearmament roadmap and the pact for the Mediterranean

Next, the newsletter of Europa Today which every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come

The European defense strategy – The presentation of the ‘Preserving Peace – Readiness 2030’ roadmap is expected for Thursday 16 October, the European Commission’s program with stages and objectives for 2030 to develop a European defense strategy. The document is expected to set out options for the EU executive to increase the capacity of the defense industry, strengthen the financial instruments available to member states and support Ukraine with military aid.

Si vis pacem – “The founding mission of the European Union is to preserve peace. And today this means having the ability to discourage aggression and provocations”, anticipated President Ursula von der Leyen at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on 8 October, explaining that “Europe must urgently equip itself with a strategic response capacity”.

From Rearm to Readiness – The RearmEU plan presented in March had cost von der Leyen consensus within Parliament and European public opinion precisely because of his choice to aim for massive rearmament to ensure the defense of the bloc. Also for this reason the Commission immediately decided to favor the other label, ‘Readiness 2030’ (preparation/readiness), which seems more reassuring. Today the references to rearmament in the name have disappeared, but the contents have not changed.

Objective Council – President von der Leyen wants to bring the roadmap to the table of the European Council scheduled for 23-24 October in Brussels, so that the 27 heads of state and government can discuss the contents and establish the lines of action in the short and medium term. The discussions will start from the analysis of the first results of SAFE, the €150 billion loan facility that will support joint defense projects in areas such as missile defense, drones and cybersecurity.

The first discussions – A first discussion with the 27 defense ministers will take place on the eve of the presentation of the ‘Preserving Peace – Readiness 2030’ roadmap. On Wednesday 15 October, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, will chair the Foreign Affairs – Defense Council with the topic of preparation for 2030 at the top of the agenda.

The Balkan tour – Starting from Monday 13 October until Wednesday 15 October, Commission President von der Leyen will be engaged in her annual tour of the Western Balkans, to reiterate Brussels’ support for the region’s accession path and gradual access to the Single Market. The tour, which will also aim to take stock of the 6 billion euro Western Balkans Growth Plan for the period 2024-2027 with the leaders of the respective countries, will begin on Monday in Albania. Between Monday and Tuesday it will continue in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while on Wednesday it will end in Serbia, Kosovo and, finally, North Macedonia.

The return of migration – After the new proposals from the European Commission on the repatriation of migrants, the Justice and Home Affairs Council will discuss on Tuesday 14 October the draft law on the establishment of a common system for the repatriation of third-country nationals staying in the EU irregularly. The proposal provides for common procedures for issuing return decisions, rules on forced returns and more stringent obligations on cooperation with Member State authorities. The 27 ministers will also discuss repatriations to Syria.

A new Covenant – Speaking of migration and relations with third countries, the Commission will reveal the Pact for the Mediterranean on Thursday 16 October, a strategy that should strengthen ties with North Africa and the Middle East. According to Euronews, the Pact will combine existing and new bilateral agreements, with specific focuses on clean energy and green technology, water resilience, adaptation to climate change, trade and investment, job creation, education and skills, mobility, digital innovation, port connectivity, security and defence.

Towards Cop30 – On what promises to be an intense day at the Berlaymont Palace, the Commission’s document ‘A global vision with global objectives on energy and climate diplomacy in view of COP 30’ is expected on Thursday 16 October. This is the text on the EU position at the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held in Belém, Brazil, from 10 to 21 November.

Health in a fragmented world – The Commissioner for Animal Health and Welfare, Olivér Várhelyi, and the Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, will also be present at the World Health Summit 2025 scheduled in Berlin on Monday 13 October. The high-level summit of global health leaders and experts this year will focus on taking “responsibility for health in a fragmented world”.

Trolley right on the plane – On Monday 13 October the Transport and Tourism Committee (TRAN) will adopt the position on updating air passenger rights in the event of flight cancellations or delays and denied boarding. Among the measures that will be voted on is the right to guarantee each passenger the free transport of a personal item and a small trolley on board.

Stop energy from Russia – On Thursday 16 October, the Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) and International Trade (INTA) committees will vote on a series of new measures to end imports of natural gas and oil from Russia, including a ban on new contracts, the phasing out of existing ones and the cessation of imports via pipelines originating directly or indirectly from Russia.

Protecting minors online – On Thursday 16 October, MEPs in the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) will adopt a series of recommendations on improving the online safety of minors, which will feed into the Commission’s long-awaited legislative proposal. The resolution should cover age verification, addictive design features, such as gambling-like features in video games. Measures to address targeted advertising, influencer marketing and risks to children from artificial intelligence are also expected.

Third country interests – The IMCO commission will also vote on Thursday 16 October on the transparency rules for interest representation activities carried out on behalf of third countries, including registration and data retention obligations, and will introduce safeguard measures against stigmatisation. The bill aims to strengthen accountability and address potential foreign influence in democratic processes.

The relationship with the media (social and otherwise) – The European Parliament will publish the results of a Eurobarometer survey on social media habits on Thursday 16 October. The results will show how younger generations use media differently than previous generations, increasingly turning to digital sources for news and information.

Corporate sustainability – On Monday 13 October, the Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI) will adopt its position on the legislative changes in the “Omnibus I” package, aimed at making it easier for EU companies to comply with sustainability reporting and due diligence obligations. The changes include limiting the number of businesses subject to the rules, simplifying reporting requirements and reducing due diligence requirements.

Sakharov Prize 2025 – The Committee on Foreign Affairs and Development (AFET) and the Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) will vote on Thursday 16 October to select the three candidates for the European Parliament’s 2025 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

The week of the regions – EURegionsWeek 2025, the largest annual event dedicated to cohesion policy, is scheduled to take place in Brussels from Monday 13 to Wednesday 15 October. The event jointly promoted by the European Committee of the Regions and the European Commission has over 200 events on the calendar and more than a thousand speakers including European, national officials, regional and local leaders, academics and researchers to take stock of the challenges of the main funding policy for territories. The three days will be marked by the plenary of the European Committee of the Regions, which will bring together local and regional leaders in the Belgian capital.

The challenges – The Week will be opened on Monday morning by the vice-president of the EU Commission for Reforms and Cohesion, Raffaele Fitto, the president of the EU Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and Kata Tutto, president of the European Committee of the Regions, who will present the annual report on the state of the regions and cities, this year dedicated to analyzing how the territories face the main current challenges: climate and energy crisis, demographic transition, need for investments, future competitiveness and crisis preparedness.

Excellent projects – During the event, the European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research and Innovation, Ekaterina Zaharieva, will award the winners of the five REGIOSTARS 2025 categories for the best cohesion policy projects. Since its inception in 2008, REGIOSTARS have been the ‘Oscars’ of EU-funded projects that propose the best solutions to common challenges and provide the best opportunities to implement an increasingly incisive community regional policy.

Fitto promises simplification and flexibility – “The two key words that must accompany the European Commission’s action in its relations with the Member States are simplification and flexibility”. Fitto stated this, speaking in the forecast report for autumn 2025 ‘Investments to move Italy’ created by the Confindustria study centre. Flexibility “is found in two areas of particular importance”, which are Cohesion and the national recovery and resilience plans. ”Flexibility is a central element because Europe has always had a very rigid approach”, denounced the president.

