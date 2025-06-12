The rings of power 3, three new names for the cast of the next season

New three members of the cast of the Rings of Power 3 announced, whose filming have recently started, as expected in the new production headquarters of the show, at the ShePPerton Studios (United Kingdom).

After the first video had, as was predictable, confirmed in recent months the third season of The Rings of Power, the mega prequel-Spinoff TV series of the Lord of the Rings, had arrived on the social channels of the series a first anticipation on the next season, on what will happen and on when it will take place. Subsequently, Primo led the names of the new actors of the cast. Here are the information available at the time.

The three directors of the third season announced

The three directors of this season were also announced, two returns and one novelty: Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz. Charlotte Brändström, who held the role of Co-Executive Producer and has directed several episodes of the first two seasons, returns as an executive producer and director also for the third. He is joined by the director Sanaa Hamri, who returns after having already directed some episodes of the second season, and the director of great experience Stefan Schwartz, at his first collaboration with the series. Each director will supervise multiple episodes in the next season.

Brändström has worked in multiple productions including Shōgun (FX), Scarpetta (first video), The outsider (HBO), The Witcher (Netflix) and The Man in the High Castle (first video). Hamri, a acclaimed director known for his work in La Ruota del Tempo (first video) and Empire (Fox), brings with him a vast experience that ranges from television to music video clips to feature films, recently directed the pilot of The Bondsman (first video), and continues his creative partnership with Amazon MGM Studios thanks to an Overall Deal. To complete the talented direction team, Schwartz is joined, whose experiences include The Boys (first video), The Walking Dead (AMC), Luther (BBC) and The Americans (FX).

The new members of the cast of the rings of power 3

Initially first videos had made the names of Jamie Campbell Bower (Twilight, Camelot) and Eddie Marsan (electric girls), with Bower who will be part of the main cast, while Marsan will play a recurring role during the season.

In June, three new names were announced: Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young, with Richardson who as Bower will be part of the main cast, while Varla and Young will cover recurrent roles.

Richardson is an appreciated theatrical actor, who will soon debut on the screen with the Ponies series; Varla appeared on Disney+ in Andor and will be on Netflix with Hostage; Young is known for the horror Don’t Breathe 2 and for the Masters of the Air series on Apple TV+.

What the rings of power will talk about 3: the first official advances

Vernon Sanders, Head of Television, Amazon Mgm Studios, said: “We can’t wait to continue this epic journey with our spectators all over the world, entering even more deeply in the legendary stories that have shaped the land of the middle”.

After the final epic of season 2, it is legitimate to expect that the newly-challenging Gandalf will do everything to prevent Sauron’s advance, probably with an alliance with the elves.

And here’s what the official social accounts of The Lord of the Rings on Prime have published revealing what and when the Rings of the Power season will talk about:

“With a leap forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the war between the Elves and Sauron, with the dark gentleman who tries to create the only ring that will give him the margin he serves to win the war and finally conquer the whole land in the middle”.

When the rings of power comes out 3

As this type of large productions proceed, it is likely that the third season of The Rings of Power will arrive on the screens not before the second half of 2026.