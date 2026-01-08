"The Rip – Dirty money": the trailer of the new film with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Netflix has finally released the first official trailer for “The Rip”, which, thanks to the participation of two big stars like Matt Damon and Ben Afflack, we can already define as one of the most anticipated films of early 2026.

The project marks the return behind the camera of Joe Carnahan, a director full of titles full of adrenaline and twists, but not without attention to detail and psychological insights. So let’s delve into the atmosphere of this new film.

THE RIP – Don’t trust me: the official trailer

undefined

The Rip – Dirty money: what we know about the film

Set in Miami, the feature film tells the story of a group of cops who come across an abandoned hideout containing millions of dollars in cash. The discovery unleashes a spiral of suspicions, mistrust and internal conflicts: no one knows who they can trust anymore, while external forces come into play to get their hands on the enormous loot. Trust, loyalty and survival thus become the cornerstones of a story where the boundary between justice and corruption is more blurred than ever.

The film is written and directed by Joe Carnahan, already author of “Narc”, “The Grey” and “Copshop”, joined here in the story development phase by Michael McGrale. Supporting the production is Artists Equity, the company founded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in 2022, which after the success of “Air” and titles such as The Instigators and “Little Things Like These” continues to establish itself as a dynamic reality in the Hollywood panorama.

The Rip – Dirty money: the cast

In the cast we first find the star couple formed by Matt Damon (in the role of Lieutenant Dane Dumars) and Ben Affleck (who plays Detective Sergeant JD Byrne). In addition to them, the film boasts a very respectable cast, with names and faces already known from the big and small screen: Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler, Néstor Carbonell and Lina Esco.

The Rip – Dirty Money: when it comes out

“The Rip – Dirty Money” will be available on Netflix starting January 16, 2026.

The Rip – Dirty money: the poster