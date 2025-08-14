The ruins of an ancient Coptic city in the Oasis of Ain at Kharab in Egypt in Egypt

Ruins of the ancient Coptic city in Egypt in Ain at Kharab. Credit: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquity



In the oasis of Ain al Kharabin the’Western Egyptemerged An ancient Copta city cityperiod of the Egyptian history that corresponds to the phase of history lateant And toyodesonfrom the spread of the ChristianityIn the IV century A.Dat the Arabic conquestIn the VII sec. d.C.

Even today, the Christian minority in Egypt, and more numerous in the Arabic language countries, is precisely that “cup“.

The discovery of this new site was announced in a press release by Egyptian ministry of tourism and antiquity. The excavation campaign was conducted by the Ministry himself, and led by Soham Ismail. It is part of a wider project aimed at decentralize Archaeological tourism in Egypt, leading visitors to fully know the country’s historical and cultural wealth even in places outside the usual tourist laps.

The excavations in Ain’s Oasis al Kharab brought several light to light residential buildings Made in raw brick, ovenstwo churches – a larger, perhaps of a basilica rank, and a smaller rectangular plan – and a necropolis. In addition to the buildings, Egyptian archaeologists have brought to light a large amount of materialsespecially ceramic, among which the doliior large vases inserted in the ground to stow food. One of the most surprising discoveries was that of a mural depicting Jesus in the act of healing a patient.

Even if the historical phase on which archaeologists led by Soham Ismail have been concentrated is the Coptic one – during which Christianity spread and took hold in Egypt – The Ain al Kharab website also provided testimonies of subsequent eracorresponding to the period of Islamic conquest, reporting that the site was not abandoned after conquest but had a certain continuity of life. Ain’s in -depth study at Kharab will be able to provide more information about one of the Key periods of Egyptian history: in fact, we tend to forget that the places where the Christian religion The territories belonging to the Roman Empire of the East were previously spread, today countries with a Muslim majority, where the cultural and religious influence of these ancient historical phases is still present.