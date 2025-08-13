The safest code: how many possible signs of unlocking in an Android are

The codes, or sequences, of release of the phones Android They are not numerical pins, but signs traced on a grid of nine points according to precise rules, and they are large enough to make this relatively safe methodbut this is not always the case because some of these codes are less sure than others, because they are more common. Let’s see what these signs consist of, how many are and what are the easiest ones to hack.

What are the signs of Android unlock and how many are

The signs of release of Android they trace on one 3 × 3 gridconsisting of 9 dots that must be joined according to very specific rules:

Each sign must contain at most 4 points Every point can be chosen only one time If a segment crosses a point not yet chosen, this will be automatically included in the path

Examples of valid and not valid signs.: The first sign is valid; The second sign does not respect the rule n.3 because a point is skipped without being chosen; The third sign, on the other hand, is valid because the central point, which is skipped in the last step, had already been chosen previously



The first two rules are used to oblige the user to carry out at least one change of direction in the creation of the sign and stop when the points are all taken. The third rule, however, serves to avoid jumpsFor example, it prevents you from combining the point at the top left with the point at the bottom left by skipping the central point of the left, as in the figure above. The logic is that on the one hand a sign is being traced, making a drawing, but at the same time we are choosing the points that are part of it.

But how many are these signs?

Due to the third rule, it is not so easy to calculate it: this is one of those cases in which it is easier to use the “brute force“Rather than formulas and deductions. Without this rule, in fact, creating a sign of unlocking would mean choose which point to take first, which one and so on, without repetitions, taking at least 4 points and at most 9 points. In this case it would be a type of classic problem of the mathematics branch called combinatorial calculation (which studies just like grouping and ordering sets of objects) and by applying the appropriate formulas, a total of 985824 possible signs would be obtained.

In our case, however, the third rule complicates the situation because it tells us that many of these 985,824 possible signs are not valid Android unlock codes and in fact it is difficult to determine how many are those to be excluded. This is where the “brute force“, An expression that mathematicians sometimes use to indicate those cases in which to count a set of objects do not use formulas but are listed and there are one by one all the elements of the whole. In this case it is a question of creating programs on the computer that trace, and contain, all the eligible signs, which in the end are only to be 389.112 And we can see them all in this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xulbjwrd- hc

This is not a huge number, but it will be large enough to guarantee some safety?

How sure is this method and what are the easiest signs to hack?

In general, a security code is all the more safe the more difficult it is guess it by randomlyfor example to unlock a suitcase padlock with 3 numbers you have to guess one of the 1000 possible numbers (those I can write as 000, 001, 002, up to 999) and with a single attempt we have a probability of 0.1% to make it. It looks like a safe code, but if we do an attempt every 10 seconds there are 10000 seconds to try all those numbers, less than 3 hours, a relatively short time. Things get complicated with a padlock with 4 numbers, in that case the probability of guessing drops to 0.01% and to try all the combinations would need thirty hours. The substance is that the more the possible unlocking codes of a certain type, the more difficult it is to guess the right one by randomly, and therefore the greater safety.

In our case We have 389,112 possibilities And to be sure to guess the right sign we have to take into account that they all try them, there are many, but they can try quickly, let’s say that we can be able to make an attempt to the second: To try them all It would take 389,112 seconds, just over 108 hours that are about 4 and a half days. After all, it doesn’t seem long, for this reason, Android devices provide that After a number of incorrect attempts, the device is blocking For some time and that after a further number of further incorrect attempts, it is stored definitively by requesting a more complex procedure for unlocking.

The 20 more used and therefore less safe and therefore less used and therefore less signs of android unlock



All in all, therefore, it is a relatively safe system, provided, however, to use quite complex and not too common signs: a study conducted by Sungkyunkwan University (South Korea) And from the Samsung Electronics has in fact determined the 20 more common signs – reported in the figure above – and we can be sure that a possible malinent who wants to hack our phone will start from one of these!