The Savant – Private profile: Apple TV+ postpones the release of the thriller miniseries with Jessica Chastain

Two days after the expected release date, Apple TV+ has postponed the release of a new thriller miniseries entitled The Savant – private profile to be destined. The cause of the suspension is, in all likelihood, the fear of Apple TV+ that the story of which the series speaks can feed the controversies following the murder of the far -right activist Charlie Kirk.

Because Apple TV+ has postponed the private profile exit

A spokesman for Apple TV+ said to Deadline: “After careful considerations, we made the decision to postpone the release of The Savant. We thank you for understanding and we can’t wait to release the series in a future date”. From Apple TV+ no further information and details have been leaked, but it is clear that the reason behind the decision to postpone the exit in private profile is the topic of which the series speaks, linked to online hatred and the violence that moves in reality, with the risk of an attack that, as the protagonist explains in a scene reproduced in the trailer, “risks going to history as one of those things that people call with the day and the month of the year”.

The protagonist of this series composed in total from 10 episodes is Jessica Chastain, Oscar winner for the eyes of Tammy Faye and already the protagonist of a limited series such as (the remake) scenes from a wedding (in reality it is instead married to an Italian). Here are all the information and the official trailer in Italian in private profile.

What is the private profile about

The compelling series follows the events of an under -cover investigator known as “The Savant” (Chastain) who infiltrates the groups of online haters online in an attempt to stop their internal extremists before they act.

The cast of The Savant

The private profile cast is completed by Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Dama, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, together with the guest Star Pablo Schreiber.

Produced by the Fifth Season, private profile is produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, by the winner of the Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, Tokyo Vice), from the candidate to the Melissa James Gibson (anatomy of a scandal, House of Cards – the intrigues of power, The American) and the six times winner of the Winner of the DGA Matthew Heineman (A Private War, retrograde, Land Cartel). David Levine and Garrett Kemble are the executive producers for Anonymous Content. Andrea Stanley, author of the original article of Cosmopolitan, is a consultant.

When The Savant comes out

The series should have made its debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 26 September with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday until November 7th. Now there is no news about the new release date decided by Apple TV+.

The trailer of private profile