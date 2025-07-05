The Scaliger Castle of Sirmione: history, engineering and legends of a symbol of Lake Garda

The Scaliger Castle of Sirmione It is, to date, one of the best preserved castles in Italy, and one of the major engineering and architectural expressions of what is called lake fortification. To make it fascinating, in addition to engineering solutions adopted by the designers, there is also the legend Of the ghost of Ebengardo who, it is said, vague without peace on the nights of storm, in search of his beloved rag.

Analysis of the project of the Castle Scagliero

The castle is located on a peninsula in Lake Garda, and is a rare perfection of lake fortification in the Italian territory. Another interesting example is the Fortress of Riva. This strategic position gave the structure an optimal strategic position on the occasion of any sieges by the enemies.

Another interesting aspect is that of the internal dock, which has protection with crenellated walls, beyond which the Scaliger fleet and subsequently the Venetian fleet were protected. This fortified port It represents, without doubt, an ambitious project for the time.

Fortified port of the Castle Scagliero.



The Scaliger Castle represents, in itself, a real access control within the town of Sirmione. In fact, the only access to the historic center of Sirmione still takes place through an arc of the castle. In the context in which the castle was built, this offered an interesting possibility of controlling access.

The main nucleus of the castle is represented by a central quadrilateral, which defines the internal plant. On the sides there are Three corner towerswith an imposing mastio. There is a second circle of towers, lower, surrounding a second courtyard and the dock, which we said to be the fortified port. An architectural and engineering element of considerable interest is the Central Mastio of the Scaliger Castle. With a total height of 37 metershad been initially conceived as a dormitory for the Lord of the Castle and, inside the same, the dormitories were affixed to the soldiers and guards. Its height, certainly remarkable if equivalent to the structures surrounding the area, allowed a wide view of the lake and the surroundings, fundamental for the sighting of the enemies.

A second element of considerable architectural interest are the Scudata towers. The so -called scudata towers are an architectural and engineering element typical of the buildings of the medieval period, those inside the Scaliger Castle are a square plantbuilt on several floors and were built specifically for the defense of the walls and had the dual purpose of making the movement of ammunition and everything that constituted the arsenal available in battle, on the various floors easier and more quickly

. The anti -anti -anti -general floors and railings were generally built in wooden material, while the walls and towers are crowned by “swallow tail” blackbirds.

A further defensive barrier is made up of the moat, which is filled with the water of Lake Garda. At the beginning of its history, access to the castle took place through Two drawbridges (today replaced by masonry bridges).

Construction materials and techniques

The sources to which historians have drawn, tell us that the castle was made through the use of rock and pebbles and a “double cooked course between the masonry stone at two meters intervals from each other“, with a”Sega tooth finish at the corners of the towers“

The wall analyzes, performed by technicians and engineers, identified three main construction phases: the first dating back to the time of Mastino I of the scale (XIII century), the second ai early 14th century and the third a half of the fourteenth centurywhen the dock was fortified.

Sirmione Castle by Night

History of the project

The castle was built in the second half of the fourteenth century, thanks to the figure of Cansignorio and Antonio II della Scala. His primary function, we just said in the previous paragraph, was that of defensive fortification for the territory of the city of Verona and the surrounding territories.

During the period of the Venetian domination, That is, from the beginning of the fifteenth century, significant improvements were applied to the castle. Precisely in this period the construction of the fortified dock is performed, this dock is the only surviving example of a fortified port of the fourteenth century. A factor that can jump to the eye is the irregularity of its shape. This peculiar feature was sometimes attributed to the desire to protect the internal waters from “Pelèr”, the north wind.

The time has lost time lost its primary function, for which it had been performed and built. It was used as deposit, and subsequently also as military aserma (under the French and then the Austrians) and even as municipal offices, Post office, accommodation of the carabinieri and small prison.

The legend of Ebengardo and Arice

That of Ebengardo and Arice is one of many ghost stories Which make the castles and ancient places fascinating, fueling the mystery and the great charm that these places generally enjoy. On the one hand we have Ebengardo, young and brave knight, intrepid in battle and noble soul. On the other hand, we have Arice, a young girl with humble origins, of which Ebengardo falls madly in love, given her beauty and immense sweetness.

The legend tells that Ebengardo and Arice fell madly in love with each other. Their love, however, was hindered by social differences: Ebengardo was a noble knight, while Arice came from a family of very humble origins. Despite the obstacles, mostly dictated and imposed by his family, the two young lovers always managed to meet. Their clandestine relationship was soon discovered. When Ebengardo’s family or learned of this relationship firmly opposed. The consequences were dramatic. A marriage of political and social convenience was imposed in Ebengardo, with another woman of equate lineage and social background.

Arice, on the other hand, was removed from the castle and, in some versions of the legend even killed. It is therefore said that, to date, during the nights of storm on Lake Garda, it is possible to see in the Scaligero Castle, the tormented spirit of Ebengardo, still in search of his beloved Arica.