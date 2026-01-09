The secret of Nina Moric and Fabrizio Corona, Rodriguez-Iannone-Elodie and other gossip to read over the weekend





Gentlemen and the silence

On January 7, Alfonso Signorini spontaneously showed up at the prosecutor’s office in Milan, where he was questioned for around three hours by prosecutors, firmly rejecting the accusations of sexual violence and extortion made against him. The journalist and presenter declared that he had not committed any crime and provided his own version of events, also regarding the chats exchanged with Antonio Medugno, former competitor of Big Brother VIP, who reported him last December 24th.

The investigation arises from the accusations launched publicly by Fabrizio Corona, who spoke of an alleged “Signorini System”, claiming that access to Big Brother would have been linked to sexual favours. Corona indicated Medugno as the first case of this alleged system. Medugno said he had a relationship via chat with Signorini, which culminated in a meeting in Milan during which he was subjected to unwanted advances and physical contact. Signorini, who has always denied this version through his lawyers, has denounced Corona for revenge porn and has self-suspended from Mediaset.

Signorini has chosen not to make direct public statements, relying only on his lawyers. But on the weekly Who he published a long editorial dedicated to the value of silence, he never explicitly mentioned the case, but the reflections would seem to refer to his personal and judicial situation. In the text he defines silence as a conscious choice and an act of responsibility in a society dominated by media hype, arguing that the truth does not need to be shouted and requires time, measure and respect for the boundaries between public and private.

Signorini: “Silence means choosing when to speak. The truth does not lend itself to imaginative reconstructions”

Signorini questioned by prosecutors in Milan: “I did not commit violence”. Then he talks about Medugno’s messages

Nina Moric and that never-before-told abortion

In the Netflix documentary I am news, Nina Moric talks for the first time about a traumatic episode: the abortion of twins, defining it as an experience she is not proud of. She explains that the decision was initially wanted by Fabrizio Corona, her husband at the time, but that she ultimately accepted it, defining the episode as a painful mistake that marked her life. “I killed two children”, these are the words of Nina Moric.

“I had never told this thing to anyone and I had never wanted to tell it to anyone”, he commented in the documentary Corona, who then added: “It is a wound that she, unlike me, carries with her a lot. I don’t carry it with me”.

Speaking about this choice, Corona claims that that event influenced his obsession with money and the construction of a materialistic life (“I believe that my illness and my obsession with money was born at that moment”), and that Moric still carries the emotional wound.

The documentary also traces the love story between the two: their marriage, the professional dynamics imposed by Corona on Moric, and the birth of their son Carlos Maria. Moric also reveals that she was treated by Corona as a “product” and a tool for profit, and Corona confirms that the Corona-Moric duo was “a great personal branding operation”.

Nina Moric shock: “With Fabrizio Corona I killed two children”, the confession in the Netflix documentary

Rodriguez-Iannone-Elodie, the trio that no one expected

Andrea Iannone shared a very emotional post on Instagram dedicated to Madrid, a city to which he is deeply attached and where in 2022 he made his relationship with Elodie official. The motorcyclist’s words have rekindled attention on his personal and sentimental moment, especially in light of the increasingly insistent rumors about an alleged separation from the singer. During the Christmas period, in fact, neither Iannone nor Elodie published content together, fueling suspicions, even if neither confirmed or denied.

At the same time, the gossip has moved on to Belén Rodriguez: according to some rumors, Iannone has started following her on Instagram again, a gesture that has given rise to new speculation about a possible rapprochement. The two had been in a relationship between 2016 and 2018 and now, with Elodie and Belén both presumably single, the rumors are multiplying. At the moment, however, there are no official confirmations and everything remains in the field of hypotheses.

Andrea Iannone and Belén Rodriguez: his gesture reignites the gossip (8 years later). The details

Michelle Hunziker and Nino Tronchetti Provera

Michelle Hunziker and Nino Tronchetti Provera have definitively broken up. The two have not appeared together for some time, neither in public nor on social media, and during the Christmas holidays the separation became evident. The days when we fantasized about the millionaire gift, an entire building in Milan, from Nino to Michelle are long gone.

According to the weekly Todaythe relationship – born at the beginning of 2025 thanks to mutual acquaintances – would have been a flirtation that lasted a few months and ended in autumn, by decision of the entrepreneur, due to “irreconcilable lifestyles and personalities”. Rumors are also circulating in Milanese salons according to which Michelle was “more fond of her surname and her social status than him”, rumors which the presenter would not give weight to at the moment. But in the meantime people are whispering.

“Irreconcilable lifestyles and she was more fond of the surname.” The indiscretion about the end of the love between Hunziker and Tronchetti Provera

Loredana Lecciso and the fear for her son

The youngest son of Al Bano and Loredana Lecciso, Al Bano Jr. known as Bido, could have been inside the Crans-Montana club devastated by a fire on New Year’s Eve, in which 40 young people died. Loredana Lecciso told the story, explaining that her son regularly frequented that place and that only a last-minute decision to go down to Puglia to celebrate New Year’s Eve kept him away from the tragedy.

Jasmine Carrisi also told how the family was shocked by the incident, underlining Bido’s deep bond with Crans-Montana, where he had studied and spent important moments of his life as his girlfriend is also from there. The young man is still very upset, because for him that place represented a place of happy memories, now marked by drama. Meanwhile, the police are continuing to investigate the incident, while the injured are still being treated in hospitals in Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich and Milan.

Crans-Montana, Al Bano’s daughter: “My brother is very shaken, he could have been in that place”

Pellegrini and jealousy

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta a few days before the end of 2025 announced that they are expecting their second daughter, after Matilde. Guests of Alessandro Cattelan’s SuperNova podcast, they talked about their happiness over the pregnancy and also talked about their relationship as a couple.

The champion’s jealousy is nothing new, but during the podcast, Giunta confirmed that his wife is still very jealous of him. A point on which Federica did not agree, as she stated that she had improved a lot.

The former swimmer, however, contradicted herself, admitting that she was ultimately jealous of the athletes with whom her partner works every day. “But you have to start from the beginning: because he never tells me anything, that is, he’s the one who says: ‘I’m here, everything’s fine, bye’”. And then turning to Cattelan, Pellegrini added: “You must think of me at home, right? Because I experienced that environment there as an athlete. That is, this one is in the middle of the pool with the asses that pass him. They are all in costume, all beautiful, all splendid, shining and he doesn’t tell me anything”, revealed Pellegrini.

In short, jealousy is there and emerges especially when Giunta is abroad for competitions, where she feels she has less control than in Italy.

Federica Pellegrini jealous of her husband: “I lived that environment there, he stays in the tub with the a**es that pass him”

The gossippins

Is Blasi remarrying?

In March, Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti are expected to sign a divorce and according to some rumors – and a photo of a diamond on her left ring finger that fueled these rumors – the presenter could be seriously thinking about getting married again. Her future ex-husband, ironically paraphrasing Willie Peyote, would be Bastian Muller, the man who has been at her side for about three years.

Morata and Campello, the crisis has served

Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello are going through a new, significant crisis. In recent days, rumors had circulated about an alleged third person, but to defend the woman involved, Alice decided to break the silence. Campello publicly defended Elena Sirigiu, referred to by the media as “the other”, clarifying that she is a family friend. In her long position, not even a word to deny the crisis with her husband, a way to implicitly confirm the separation, the possible separation?