The series and films not to be missed on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to have you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 14 to 20 July 2025.

The thriller series with Eric Bana: “UNTAMED” (17 July)

Let’s start with a new thriller series starring Eric Bana set in the Yosemite National Park in California. This thriller with yellow implications focused on the characters follows the vicissitudes of Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent of the National Parks Service who works to respect the law in the immense natural spaces. The investigation on a violent death Porta Turner clashing with the dark secrets inside the park and its own past.

The Spanish series “Superstar” on the 2000s icon Tamara (July 18)

At the turn of two centuries, a comet crosses the Spanish sky upsetting the laws of fame and success and dissolving the border between the popular and the underground. For a few years, the first pages and prime time are stormed by famous of another dimension. These creatures seemed until then condemned to ridicule and contempt, and have attracted our attention without adapting in any way to normal. This magical history includes esoteric conspiracy, eternal nights, quantum bricks, colorful super -markets and a star born from the unpredictable: Tamara.

The South Korean film “84m²” (18 July)

Among the most intriguing Netflix releases this week there is a new South Korean film that tells the story of a man who goes in ruins after buying his first home. A man finally manages to put aside enough money to buy an apartment, but the dream soon turns into a nightmare: the financial ruin looms and mysterious noises come from nearby plans.

Too Hot to Handle: Italy (18 July)

And finally, for lovers of reality shows, here comes the first Italian version of Too Hot to Handle, the show where those who do not have sex wins. A group of tremendously hot single finds itself in a dream location, but to win the prize pool there is a condition: no sex. Will they be able to resist or give way to desire? To lead the competitors, in the first Italian edition of the reality show produced by Fremantle, will be Fred de Palma, with all its charisma and energy.

